Morgan Stanley sees scope for market re-rating in Indian equities

Domestic equities are entering a rare sweet spot where weak past returns, inexpensive valuations, strong policy support and subdued foreign investor positioning are aligning to create the conditions for a sustained market re-rating, according to a report by Morgan Stanley.

In the note, Ridham Desai, managing director and chief India equity strategist, has argued that India’s trailing 12-month equity performance is the worst on record, while relative valuations are approaching historical troughs—setting up what it describes as a potential “pain trade” for under-positioned foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

“Valuations, performance and positioning are all in favour,” the report said, adding that FPI exposure has steadily weakened over the past four years. An undervalued rupee and the prospect of a fresh corporate buyback cycle further strengthen the case.