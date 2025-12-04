Motilal Oswal retains 'Buy' on Aurobindo Pharma as FY26-28 prospects shine

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) remain bullish on pharmaceutical major Aurobindo Pharma, projecting an 18 per cent upside potential in the stock.

The brokerage expects Aurobindo Pharma to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9 per cent in sales, 14 per cent in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), and 21 per cent in profit after tax (PAT) over FY26–28.

The growth trajectory, analysts said, is expected to be supported by a 9 per cent sales CAGR in the US and 14 per cent in the European and rest-of-world markets, coupled with a 90-basis-point margin expansion and lower financial leverage.

Valuation and core strengths Tushar Manudhane, Vipul Mehta, and Eshita Jain, research analysts at MOFSL, value ARBP at 16 times 12-month forward earnings, assigning a target price of ₹1,430. ARBP has the highest US generics sales among listed Indian companies, backed by the maximum number of ANDA approvals. Product development and backward integration in manufacturing have supported healthy profitability despite persistent, though moderating, price erosion. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY “ARBP has strengthened growth levers, including the accelerated scale-up of the Pen-G/6APA complex toward full utilisation; stable growth in the Europe business led by a deeper portfolio and capacity scale-up; expanding biosimilar approvals and targeted acquisitions; meaningful biosimilar commercialisation across Europe and the US as CuraTeQ’s late-stage pipeline begins to monetise; and the CMO partnership with MSD,” the brokerage noted in its report.

Pen-G/6-APA expansion and policy tailwinds With investments of ₹35 billion made to date in the Pen-G/6-APA project and support under the PLI scheme, Aurobindo Pharma is scaling up production to enhance India’s self-sufficiency in bulk drugs and intermediates used for Beta-Lactam antibiotics, MOFSL said. The minimum import price (MIP), if implemented by the government, analysts believe, would further bolster ‘Make in India’ initiatives and reduce reliance on Chinese suppliers. Biosimilars as a long-term growth driver According to the brokerage, biosimilars remain a long-term growth driver, backed by CuraTeQ’s late-stage pipeline, EU GMP-certified integrated manufacturing, multiple Phase-3 programmes with efforts to secure regulatory waivers, and approved products already commercial in Europe, with a significant monetisation inflection expected from FY27–28.