Hitachi Energy India's strong Q2 lifts outlook, but valuations look rich

Hitachi Energy India (HEIL) reported strong Q2FY26 results with operating profit margins (OPM) well ahead of its guidance and revenues registering healthy growth. Market leadership, a good balance sheet, a big order book and high return ratios are all positives for the company. However, OPM is expected to moderate from current levels and there could be long gestation periods on high voltage direct current (HVDC) projects.

How did Hitachi Energy India perform in Q2FY26 on margins and revenues?

HEIL reported an OPM of 16.3 per cent (rising 920 basis points year-on-year), well ahead of guidance, supported by 18 per cent year-on-year revenue growth. An order backlog of Rs 29,400 crore, which is 4.6 times FY25 sales, ensures comfortable future visibility of earnings, with upside potential from new HVDC orders. The company is also betting on capital expenditure (capex) to augment capacity.

HEIL’s Q2FY26 revenue rose to Rs 1,830 crore, and gross margin jumped 420 basis points year-on-year to 42.5 per cent. The OPM expansion was driven by higher-margin orders, better product mix and export momentum. Net profit rose four times year-on-year to Rs 260 crore, supported by margin expansion and much higher other income (Rs 82.6 crore versus Rs 0.1 crore in Q2FY25). Note, too, a favourable base effect. What does the order book show about future growth and export momentum? Order inflow rose 13.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,200 crore, with key end-users in renewables and industry, followed by transmission and distribution (T&D) and transport, with the order book at Rs 29,400 crore. In Q2FY26, exports contributed 30.4 per cent of total orders, with utilities in Europe, data centres in Southeast Asia, and renewable energy (RE) in the Middle East and North America. Exports grew 59 per cent year-on-year. Services orders rose 35 per cent year-on-year to around 12 per cent of revenues, including an air-core reactor for an HVDC project, gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) and air-insulated switchgear (AIS) extensions, repair and retrofitting, and the first EconiQ (SF6-free) order in India.

What are the key monitorables from management guidance and capex plans? Management’s growth outlook is upbeat, with hopes of two HVDC orders per year for the next few years. Monitorables include timely ordering of large-ticket projects (such as two to three HVDCs currently under bidding) and maintaining current OPM. Exports could continue to grow quickly and remain high-margin, given an increased mandate from the parent and rising demand for high-voltage products. Capex deployment is in line with business growth, with an outlay of Rs 750 crore for FY26. The company remains on track to achieve this target and does not anticipate delays in capital investments.

Why could longer-gestation project mix affect the margin trajectory? Note that the order mix is becoming higher margin but also longer gestation. Hitachi is currently executing three large projects with execution timelines ranging from 48 to 54 months. Growth in order inflows was led by large orders for GIS and AIS and locomotive transformers. HVDC continues to be a major growth engine for Hitachi Energy in domestic and international markets. Of the total order book of Rs 29,400 crore, Rs 10,000 crore is base orders, with the rest linked to HVDC projects. Hitachi Energy assesses the addressable opportunity at 15-20 per cent in the domestic data centre market. In both domestic and export markets, it has a diversified customer base across utilities, renewables, data centres, and various industrial segments across multiple geographies.