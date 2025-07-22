Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Capital markets; Nuvama, UTI AMC top bets

India’s capital markets delivered a steady performance in June 2025, marked by stable equity turnover, surging commodity activity, and robust mutual fund inflows. While derivatives volumes witnessed a modest dip, retail participation remained resilient, reflecting a healthy market ecosystem.

The aggregate average daily turnover (ADTO) for the month stood largely unchanged at ₹347 trillion. Equity cash segment volumes rose 2 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M), supported by positive market sentiment. However, derivatives turnover saw a slight pullback, with futures and options (F&O) ADTO down 1 per cent M-o-M. A sharper 17 per cent M-o-M decline in option premiums to ₹630 billion highlighted reduced speculative activity. Retail investors also showed some caution, with cash and F&O premium ADTO slipping 1 per cent and 10 per cent M-o-M, respectively.

Mutual fund flows continued their uptrend. Monthly average AUM (MAAUM) touched a record ₹74.8 trillion (+4 per cent M-o-M, +22 per cent Y-o-Y). Equity MAAUM rose to ₹32.7 trillion, aided by ₹236 billion in net equity inflows—up 24 per cent M-o-M. SIP inflows hit an all-time high of ₹273 billion. A revival in primary markets also contributed to the positive tone, with five IPOs collectively raising ₹81 billion.

The commodities market emerged as the bright spot, posting a 25 per cent M-o-M surge in ADTO to ₹3.4 trillion - its highest-ever level. MCX volumes jumped 19 per cent M-o-M to ₹71.3 trillion, fueled by volatility in global crude and metals. Silver options witnessed a 6x spike, while gold, crude oil, and natural gas options also clocked strong sequential growth. This renewed interest signals a growing shift toward commodity-linked instruments among retail and institutional investors alike.

India’s investor base continues to broaden, with 2.5 million new demat accounts opened in June, taking the total to 199 million. This consistent retail engagement underscores strong confidence in capital markets despite intermittent regulatory headwinds.

The capital markets sector remains on a solid footing, backed by sustained MF inflows, deepening commodity participation, and growing retail investor involvement. While any further tightening of F&O norms may affect near-term volumes, the broader momentum remains intact. We believe the medium-term outlook is constructive, anchored by healthy flows, increasing digitisation, and expanding investor participation across segments.

Nuvama – Target price: ₹9,600