Sebi's AMC-family office plan sparks concerns over regulation and parity

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) recent proposal to permit asset management companies (AMCs) to manage family office funds has stirred debate, with concerns surfacing around regulatory overlap and market parity.

On July 7, Sebi released a consultation paper suggesting major relaxations to existing regulations. The key proposal includes allowing AMCs to manage non-broad-based pooled funds—such as family offices and certain offshore vehicles—without obtaining a separate portfolio management services (PMS) licence, provided strict checks and balances are implemented.

“If AMCs are allowed to offer segregated mandates to large clients under a new category, the lines between PMS and mutual funds (MFs) will blur further. This raises regulatory parity questions,” said Sonam Srivastava, founder and fund manager at Wright Research PMS. She argued that PMS managers operate under stricter minimum investment thresholds, compliance costs, and client suitability obligations.

ALSO READ: Risky options: Sebi should continue to educate retail investors carefully “If AMCs are allowed to offer similar services under the MF umbrella but with lighter-touch regulation or brand-driven advantages, it could lead to competitive imbalance and arbitrage,” she added. Uneven playing field and a new revenue stream Until now, AMCs interested in offering management and advisory services to such funds were required to hold a PMS licence, a layer of regulation the AMC sector contended created an uneven playing field compared to other intermediaries. Sebi’s latest proposal opens up a new revenue stream for the domestic mutual fund industry, which handles assets worth Rs 75 trillion.

“The proposals could enable AMCs to engage with a wider spectrum of pooled vehicles which are non-broad-based, such as family offices or select offshore funds, which were earlier outside the regulatory scope,” said Swarup Mohanty, vice-chairman and chief executive officer, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India). ALSO READ: Sebi plans revamp of MF categorisation norms to curb scheme overlap Mohanty added that facilitating access to global markets and allowing AMCs to distribute their own funds overseas introduces interesting long-term potential. Safeguards, definitions and structural implications Under the proposal, non-broad-based funds are defined as those with fewer than 20 investors, or where a single investor holds more than 25 per cent of the corpus.

Sebi has outlined safeguards to address potential conflicts of interest, including caps on fee differentials, resource allocation norms, and clear firewalls between mutual fund and private mandates. Pradeep Gupta, executive director and head of investments at Lighthouse Canton India, said a new set of investors would benefit from an experienced and well-resourced buy-side investment architecture that has proven itself across multiple market cycles. Market structure, HNIs and the competitive landscape A recent Jefferies report indicated that the high-net-worth investor (HNI) segment is already crowded, with revenue streams layered through various commissions and fees. Professional wealth managers now oversee assets exceeding Rs 65 trillion, and the space is witnessing strong competitive momentum for deepening service offerings. The report noted a likely trend towards advisory-led models as wealth managers look to tap larger-ticket clients.

ALSO READ: Sebi considering uniformity in valuation of gold, silver held by AMCs Despite concerns over increased competition, several PMS managers believe their established expertise in serving ultra-HNI requirements will remain a key differentiator. Divam Sharma, co-founder and fund manager at Green Portfolio PMS, said AMCs entering this space will heighten overall competition, but will also be subject to tighter controls on fees and operations. “We’ve already built the systems and expertise needed for personalised, complex wealth solutions, so most family offices will continue to seek out hands-on, bespoke service,” he added. To allay concerns, Sebi has proposed permitting ancillary activities for AMCs, including fund distribution and global marketing.