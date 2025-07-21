HDFC Bank outlook: Analysts up target as credit growth, NIM set to improve

HDFC Bank share price: A steady set of earnings, during the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26), coupled with an upbeat loan growth outlook second half of the fiscal year (H2FY26) onwards has turned analysts bullish on HDFC Bank stock.

They see the lender catching up on credit growth amid improved liquidity, with margins likely holding up over the coming financial years.

"HDFC Bank posted a steady quarter with a slight earnings beat due to tax reversals. We tweak our earnings estimates and project HDFC Bank to deliver an FY27 return on asset (RoA) of 1.9 per cent and a return on equity (RoE) of 14.9 per cent," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. They reiterate their 'Buy' rating on HDFC Bank stock with a higher target price of ₹2,300.

On the bourses, HDFC Bank share price rallied 2.2 per cent to an intraday high of ₹2,001.9 on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE Sensex index was up 0.36 per cent at 10:10 AM. HDFC Bank's 'stable' Q1 results HDFC Bank’s April-June quarter net profit grew 12.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹18,155 crore, driven by a one-time exceptional gain of ₹6,949.27 crore from its stake sale in HDB Financial Services. HDFC Bank, however, utilised the stake sale gains to create floating provisions worth nearly ₹9,000 crore and contingency provisions of ₹1,700 crore to take the total stock of such provisions to ₹36,600 crore (1.4 per cent of loans).

Business-wise, the lender's deposit growth in Q1FY26 stood at 16.2 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). Loan growth, meanwhile, was at 6.7 per cent Y-o-Y, and flat Q-o-Q. This led to further moderation in loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) to 95 per cent. This resulted in net interest income (NII) growing 5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹31,438 crore even as core net interest margin (NIM) contracted 11bps Q-o-Q to 3.35 per cent. Though the margin contraction was higher than Street estimates, analysts said the bank has fully passed on the initial 50bps repo cut and a tiny portion of the next 50bps cut (announced in June). This has made HDFC Bank the fastest in repricing EBLR loans, followed by ICICI Bank while Axis Bank is the slowest.

On asset quality front, slippages increased to 1.4 per cent, led by seasonal agri slippages, while gross non-performing asset (GNPA) and net NPA (NNPA) ratio increased to 1.4 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively, higher by 6bps and 3bps Q-o-Q. Provision coverage ratio (PCR) declined 100bps sequentially to 67 per cent. "We are not too worried about this, given core asset quality trends remain healthy," said analysts at global brokerage Nomura with a 'Buy' rating and an upwardly revised target price of ₹2,190. Check List of Q1 results today The bank has also announced a special dividend of ₹5 per share and a bonus issue of 1:1.

Growth outlook and earnings tweak HDFC Bank has gradually stepped-up credit growth from a low of 3 per cent in Q3FY25 to 7.7 per cent in Q1FY26, aided by accelerated retail credit growth. It now, expects growth to improve in-line with the system's during FY26 and outpace it in FY27. "With a fortified buffer of provisions, a traditional strength of HDFC Bank, and likely pick-up in growth and stability in NIM in H2, we reiterate 'Buy'. We revise our target price to ₹2,270, valuing the stock at 2.8 times book value, based on FY26 estimates," said those at Nuvama Institutional Equities.