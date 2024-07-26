Motilal Oswal shares jump 5% after stellar Q1FY25 results; check details

Shares of the financial services firm, Motilal Oswal shot up by 4.93 per cent at 606.65 per share on the BSE in Friday'’s intraday trade.



This came after Motilal Oswal Financial Services reported a 67.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit, reaching Rs 883.6 crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024 (Q1FY25). This compares to a net profit of Rs 526.1 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations surged by 54 per cent to Rs 2,312.3 crore, up from Rs 1,501.5 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At the operating level, the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) soared 66.4 per cent to Rs 1,392.7 crore in Q1 FY25, compared to Rs 837.2 crore in Q1 FY24. The Ebitda margin improved to 60.2 per cent, up from 55.8 per cent in the previous year.

Further net revenue from wealth management grew 42 per cent year-on-year to Rs 530 crore, with the segment’s profit after tax (PAT) rising 69 per cent to Rs 177 crore. Total assets under management (AUM) surged 105 per cent on a yearly basis to Rs 2,65,113 crore.

Meanwhile, Net revenues for asset and private wealth management rose 32 per cent year-on-year to Rs 385 crore, with PAT up 30 per cent to Rs 157 crore. The AUM grew 70 per cent year-on-year to Rs 87,580 crore.

The firm has a total market capitalisation of Rs 35,046.46 crore, according to BSE. The company’s shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 23.16 times with an earning per share of Rs 24.96.

At 11:09 AM; the shares of the company were trading 1.75 per cent higher at Rs 588.25 per share on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was up by 0.84 per cent at 80,711 levels.