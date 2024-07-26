Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Cyient, IndiGo, Sobha, AU SFB in focus; Sanstar to list today

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE updates today, Friday, July 26, 2024: Investors' rate cut bets by the US Fed, along with Q1FY25 results and FII activity, back home, will guide the markets today

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 8:55 AM IST
Key Events

8:46 AM

Stocks to watch on Friday, July 26: Tech Mahindra, Cipla, UBL, Power Grid

8:14 AM

IndiGo Q1FY25 results today: Will it report profit or loss? Read preview

8:11 AM

New listing today :: Sanstar IPO

8:02 AM

Derivative strategy: Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec suggests Bull Spread on IOC

7:58 AM

GIFT Nifty Alert

8:55 AM

Gold and overseas exchange-traded funds likely to get the tax edge

The change in taxation on investment products, as announced in the Budget, has seemingly given an edge to commodity and international exchange-traded funds (ETFs). READ MORE

8:51 AM

ALERT :: Sun Pharma receives approval from USFDA for LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib)

>> Sun Pharma announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved LEQSELVI™ (deuruxolitinib) 8 mg tablets for the treatment of adults with severe alopecia areata.

8:46 AM

Canara Bank: The Bengaluru-based public-sector lender’s net profit during Q1FY25 jumped by 10.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,905 crore, backed by non-interest income like fees and recoveries. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 3,535 crore in Q1FY24. Sequentially, Canara Bank's profit increased by 3.94 per cent from Rs 3,757 crore in the quarter ended March 2024.
 
Tech Mahindra:The IT giant reported a 23 per cent year-on-year surge in its net profit for the first quarter of FY25. Strong cost measures, along with a drop in subcontracting costs by almost 200 basis points, helped the company achieve a healthy profit margin of Rs 851 crore. Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 873.6 crore, slightly above what the IT firm delivered. READ MORE

8:45 AM

Brokerage Call :: Nomura on L&T

>> L&T has started FY25 on a good note as core business revenues increased 18% y-y along with EBITDA margin improvement of ~20bp y-y in 1QFY25. Infra/ Defence/ Hydrocarbon segments delivered revenue growth of 22%/ 34%/ 34% y-y.

>> Although infra segment growth was largely driven by higher revenue contribution of international projects (accounted for 34.3%, up 84% y-y) which generally do not have price variation clause, it reported EBITDA margin expansion of 70bp y-y, which is certainly positive in our view.

>> If input prices remain stable near term, then L&T could surpass its core EBITDA margin guidance of 8.25% for FY25F.

>> Despite being an election quarter and muted government expenditure, order inflows surprised positively and working capital management remained robust at 13.9% of sales (-310bp y-y).

>> We roll forward our estimates to Jun-26F (from Mar-26). We value L&T on a SOTP basis and maintain our Buy rating with a revised TP of INR4,100 (previously INR4,000).

8:41 AM

Brokerage Call :: Nomura on Federal Bank

>> FB reported a robust 1QFY25, with PAT at INR10.1bn (+18% y-y, 11% q-q) which was ~7% ahead of our estimates, and RoA expanding to 1.27% (+ 7bp q-q).

>> The beat in 1Q was largely led by higher non-core other income (led by PSLC income of INR 0.9bn), while core operating profit (12% y-y) was largely in-line with our estimate.

>> Loan growth was strong and broad-based at 20.1% y-y / 5.5% q-q. FB performance in deposit mobilisation in 1Q was impressive, especially relative to other banks, with deposits growing 19.6% y-y / 5.4% q-q.

>> Further, FP’s loan-to-deposit ratio at 83% was the lowest among private banks, which should aid the bank in sustaining loan growth momentum.

>> We expect FB to deliver a core-PPOP CAGR of 23% over FY24-27F, with stable RoA and RoE of 1.2% and 13-14%, respectively.

>> We reiterate our Buy rating with a revised TP of INR 240, valuing the bank at 1.4x Jun-26F BVPS (1.2x Mar-26F previously) and subsidiary at INR7/share.

8:37 AM

Brokerage Call :: Nomura on Bajaj Finserv

>> Bajaj Finserv reported consolidated PAT of INR21.4bn in 1QFY25 (+10%/+1% y-y/q-q vs +20%/-2% y-y/q-q in 4Q), primarily driven by its lending subsidiary – Bajaj Finance (BAF IN, Neutral) – which contributed 81% of Bajaj Finserv’s profit.

>> Bajaj Life (BALIC and Bajaj General Insurance (BAGIC) contributed 5% and 14%, respectively.

>> However, other companies in the group, including Bajaj Markets, Bajaj AMC, and Bajaj Health, dragged profit down in the quarter.

>> We reiterate our Buy rating on Bajaj Finserv with a lower SoTP-based TP of Rs 1,780 (Rs 1,870 previously), implying a 10% holdco discount (Fig. 19 ) and putting BAF’s fair value at Rs 7,200/share (implying 4.1x FY26F BVPS vs 4.2x FY26F BVPS earlier).

>> For the rest of its subsidiaries, we value BALIC at 1.8x FY26F EV, which is lower than HDFCLIFE /SBILIFE (2.4x/2.2x FY26F EV) due to its low VNB margin.

>> Further, we value BAGIC at 28x FY26F EPS (vs ICICI Lombard’s [ICICIGI, Not rated] 33x FY26F EPS, based on Bloomberg consensus estimates), given BAGIC’s lower long-term profitability and growth profile.

8:34 AM

Brokerage Call :: Elara Capital on Mahindra Lifespace

>> A clear move to premium & mid-premium strategy in focus markets (MMR, Pune & Bengaluru) and a strong group brand are key investment positives.

>> The glide path to monetization of sizeable, well-diversified captive landbank of ~4,000 acres is key for rerating, in our view.

>> We recommend MLIFE as Accumulate with a Mar ’25 SOTP based TP of INR 680; Valuing the development business at 79% of GAV and IC & IC business at 21%.

>> Key Risk include slower and margin dilutive Business development activity.

8:32 AM

Brokerage Call :: ICICI Securities on Westlife Foodworld

>> Westlife Foodworld's (Westlife) SSSG performance has worsened to -6.7% YoY (vs -5% YoY in Q4FY24).

>> This was due to (1) underperformance in on-premise business (58% revenue share), while off-premise channel witnessed stable SSSG. (2) Aggressive competitive pressure (free delivery and lower price point offering in the meal segment), in our view.

>> We cut our Ebitda estimates by 9/5% for FY25-26E, modelling revenue / Ebitda CAGR of 15/20 (%) over FY24-26E.

>> Downgrade to HOLD (from Add) with DCF-based revised target price of INR 800 (from INR 880). Upside risk: Faster-than-anticipated recovery in demand environment. Downside risk: Sustained weak consumer sentiment impacting restaurant throughput and likely higher competitive intensity in the near term.

8:26 AM

Brokerage Call :: Emkay Global on AU Small Finance Bank

>> AU SFB has, after a miss in Q4, now reported a 10% beat on PAT at Rs5bn/on RoA at 1.7%, mainly bolstered by healthy NIMs and lower opex.

>> However, seasonal stress, including some effect of the elections in the MFI portfolio coupled with continued delinquencies in Cards, led to higher slippages at 3.5% of loans/LLP at 1.3% of loans.

>> Overall credit growth was healthy, at 23% YoY/5% QoQ, and led to better LDR, which coupled with higher fresh disbursement yields and lower CoF helped AU report strong NIMs at 6%.

>> The mgmt expects merged-bank NIMs to moderate to 5.5-5.8% for full year, as cost catch-up continues.

>> However, better cost-to-income ratio and fees should help AU report RoAs at ~1.6% in FY25E, with an upward bias.

>> We expect the merged bank to report RoA of 1.6% over FY25-26E, gradually improving thereafter to 1.7% by FY27E, subject to no major growth/asset-quality hiccups.

>> We retain REDUCE on AU SFB as we anticipate some merger-induced disruption, but revise up our TP to Rs625/sh (from Rs600), rolling forward on 2.4x Jun-26E ABV.

8:22 AM

Brokerage Call :: Emkay Global on Cyient

>> Cyient logged a weak set of results in Q1, widely missing consensus/our estimate.

>> DET revenue fell 5.4% QoQ (-5% cc); DET EBITM also, fell by 250bps QoQ to 13.5%, missing our estimate.

>> The mgmt attributed this weakness to longer than anticipated delays, right shift in project execution in Connectivity, and persisting challenges in Rail.

>> Also, guidance was sharply cut to flattish YoY growth in FY25 (implying 3.2% CQGR over Q2-Q4) from high single-digit growth earlier, with H2 expected to be better than H1.

>> We cut FY25E-27E EPS by 5%-13%, factoring-in the Q1 miss, sharp guidance cut, and gradual recovery in DET margin.

>> We cut target multiple to 25x (from 27x), given the sharp guidance cut within only a Quarter raising concerns on growth predictability.

>> A big earnings miss will weigh on the near-term stock performance, but valuations remain fairly undemanding.

>> We retain BUY on Cyient, pulling down our TP to Rs2,300/s.

8:18 AM

Brokerage Call :: Emkay Global on Tech M

>> Tech Mahindra (TechM) reported a broadly in-line operating performance.

>> Revenue inched up 0.7% QoQ to $1.56bn, largely meeting our estimates. Growth was fairly broad-based, with 5 of the 7 verticals seeing QoQ growth (decline in Communications due to Comviva seasonality).

>> EBITM of 8.5% was also in line with our estimate, with headwinds from Comviva seasonality and higher visa costs offset by benefits accrued from Project Fortius.

>> The demand environment has remained fairly similar to last quarter’s, albeit seeing some improvement versus previous year.

>> With the company’s delivery execution to achieve its ‘Vision 2027’ strategy off to a solid start, we hike up our target multiple to 22x (from 19x).

>> We tweak FY25-27E EPS by -2% to +2%, factoring in the Q1 performance and higher ETR assumptions.

>> We maintain ADD and raise our TP to Rs1,650/sh (from Rs1,425 earlier) at 22x Jun-26E EPS.

8:14 AM

Kotak Institutional Equities
The brokerage expects a 4 per cent Y-o-Y change in passenger count in the quarter. Weak passenger load factor (PLF) in May due to heatwave and impact of Delhi T-1 crisis during quarter-end may lead to lower Y-o-Y load factor at 87.5 per cent. Weak aircraft addition during the quarter are additional overhangs, it said. READ MORE

8:11 AM

>> Shares of Sanstar Ltd are set to debut on the NSE and BSE today.

>> Ahead of the listing, the grey market premium of the unlisted shares was Rs 30 for the IPO.

>> This translated into a listing gain of arounf 32 per cent over the issue price of Rs 95.

8:08 AM

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals sets IPO price band at Rs 646-679 per share

Akums' business strategy revolves around adding new off-patent and patented products, increasing production capacity, and entering new markets. The company has recently introduced gummies and nasal sprays. READ MORE

8:05 AM

Q1FY25 results today :: IndusInd Bank, IndiGo, Power Grid in focus

IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corporation, Shriram Finance, Cipla, InterGlobe Aviation, Bandhan Bank, Aarti Drugs, Amber Enterprises India, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, City Union Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank, KEC International, KFin Technologies, Latent View Analytics, Nuvama Wealth Management, Piramal Pharma, SBI Cards and Payment Services, TTK Prestige, and Zenotech Laboratories are scheduled to report their June quarter results today, July 26, 2024.

Stock Market LIVE updates today, Friday, July 26, 2024: GIFT Nifty is suggesting a flat to positive start to the Indian stock markets today, July 26. At 7:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 29 points higher at 24,491 levels. 
A steady trade in Asia is expected to lend support. Australia's ASX200, and South Korea's Kospi indices were quoting 0.87 per cent higher each this morning.
Further, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1.14 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei gained 0.19 per cent in Friday's morning trade.
Overnight, the S&P 500 declined 0.51 per cent on Wall Street, while the Nasdaq dropped 0.93 per cent to. The Russell 2000, on the other hand, gained 1.26 per cent as investors continued their rotation from tech stock into small caps.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed the major averages, rising 0.2 per cent, amid higher-than-expected growth in the second-quarter GDP. Data showed the US economy grew 2.8 per cent in the said quarter. 
Against this, investors' rate cut bets by the US Fed, along with Q1FY25 results and FII activity, back home, will guide the markets today. 

Sanstar IPO listing today

Shares of Sanstar Ltd, a leading Indian manufacturer of maize-based specialty products, are set to debut on the NSE and BSE today. Ahead of the listing, the grey market premium of the unlisted shares was Rs 30 for the IPO. This translated into a listing gain of arounf 32 per cent over the issue price of Rs 95.

Q1FY25 results today, July 26, 2024:

IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corporation, Shriram Finance, Cipla, InterGlobe Aviation, Bandhan Bank, Aarti Drugs, Amber Enterprises India, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, City Union Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank, KEC International, KFin Technologies, Latent View Analytics, Nuvama Wealth Management, Piramal Pharma, SBI Cards and Payment Services, TTK Prestige, and Zenotech Laboratories.

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

