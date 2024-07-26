Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Cyient, IndiGo, Sobha, AU SFB in focus; Sanstar to list today

Stock Market LIVE updates today, Friday, July 26, 2024: GIFT Nifty is suggesting a flat to positive start to the Indian stock markets today, July 26. At 7:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 29 points higher at 24,491 levels.

A steady trade in Asia is expected to lend support. Australia's ASX200, and South Korea's Kospi indices were quoting 0.87 per cent higher each this morning.

Further, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1.14 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei gained 0.19 per cent in Friday's morning trade.

Overnight, the S&P 500 declined 0.51 per cent on Wall Street, while the Nasdaq dropped 0.93 per cent to. The Russell 2000, on the other hand, gained 1.26 per cent as investors continued their rotation from tech stock into small caps.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed the major averages, rising 0.2 per cent, amid higher-than-expected growth in the second-quarter GDP. Data showed the US economy grew 2.8 per cent in the said quarter.

Against this, investors' rate cut bets by the US Fed, along with Q1FY25 results and FII activity, back home, will guide the markets today.

Sanstar IPO listing today

Shares of Sanstar Ltd, a leading Indian manufacturer of maize-based specialty products, are set to debut on the NSE and BSE today. Ahead of the listing, the grey market premium of the unlisted shares was Rs 30 for the IPO. This translated into a listing gain of arounf 32 per cent over the issue price of Rs 95.

Q1FY25 results today, July 26, 2024: