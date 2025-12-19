The company’s business model stresses upon redevelopment opportunities, joint development agreements, and asset-light partnerships, complemented by selective outright acquisitions. This approach, analysts believe, has enabled ABREL to scale rapidly in a capital-efficient manner, delivering presales of ~₹8,100 crore in FY25, reflecting an impressive 90 per cent CAGR since FY21. Motilal Oswal expects the company to maintain a 26 per cent CAGR in presales over FY25-28, supported by strong brand legacy and targeted geographic presence.

ABREL, which commenced operations in 2016 under Century Textiles’ ‘Birla Estates’ division, was rebranded in October 2024 following the divestment of non-core businesses such as textiles and pulp & paper. The repositioning has transformed ABREL into a focused real estate platform, primarily catering to the premium, luxury, and ultra-luxury housing segments, while selectively venturing into commercial and retail projects.

ABREL’s development pipeline is solid, totaling 35.1 million square feet (~₹70,000 crore GDV) over the next 2-4 years. This includes ₹5,100 crore in unsold inventory from ongoing projects, ₹46,200 crore from upcoming launches, and ₹18,600 crore from already sold inventory (excluding Birla Pravaah, to be delivered in Q3FY26). Key markets include the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru, Pune, and the National Capital Region (NCR), where ABREL has built a strong reputation for design-led premium housing.

The company’s strong cash flow visibility further underpins its growth prospects. Collections have seen a robust 104 per cent CAGR over FY21-25, outpacing presales by 14 per cent. With about 50-60 per cent of projects expected to be completed by FY28, collections are projected to reach ₹9,400 crore, a 52 per cent CAGR from FY25. Collection efficiency is also set to improve from 33 per cent to 60 per cent by FY28, boosting operating cash flows and reducing reliance on external debt. ABREL’s unsold inventory and pending collections totaling ₹17,600 crore, coupled with a projected surplus of ₹7,420 crore after completion costs, provide a solid financial cushion for new launches and strategic expansions.