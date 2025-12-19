Stocks to Watch today, Dec 19: Swiggy, BPCL, Airtel, ICICI Pru AMC, HCLTech

Stocks to Watch today, December 19, 2025: Indian equities are poised to open higher on Friday, buoyed by firm global cues. At 7:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 67 points up at 25,948.

Asian markets were largely in the green. Mainland China’s CSI 300 inched up 0.04 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.53 per cent, and South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.49 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.77 per cent as investors looked ahead to the Bank of Japan’s policy announcement.

Japan’s consumer inflation eased to 2.9 per cent in November, according to reports, while core inflation, excluding fresh food prices, held steady at 3 per cent, unchanged from October.

On Wall Street, US stocks closed higher overnight. The S&P 500 climbed 0.79 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.14 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.3 per cent. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE US markets surged on the back of cooler-than-expected inflation data. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the consumer price index (CPI) had an annual inflation rate of 2.7 per cent in November, while core CPI — a measure that excludes volatile food and energy prices — was even lower at 2.6 per cent. Both were below what economists had been estimating, as those polled by Dow Jones called for an annual headline rate of 3.1 per cent and a rate on core CPI of 3 per cent.

Here are a few stocks that will be on investors' radar on December 19, 2025: Listing today: Among the mainboard initial public offers (IPOs), shares of Among the mainboard initial public offers (IPOs), shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company will list on the bourses today. HCLTech: The IT firm has agreed to acquire Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE’s) telecom solutions business for around $160 million in cash, a move aimed at bolstering its presence in the telecom space, particularly in 5G network transformation. BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corporation's board has approved the formation of joint venture (JV) company with Coal India for setting up coal gasification project at Western Coal fields, Maharashtra.

Swiggy, Waaree Energies, Bajaj Holdings, Premier Energies: Bajaj Holdings, Premier Energies, Swiggy, and Waaree Energies will be available for trading in the NSE F&O segment effective December 31, according to reports. IndiGo: InterGloble Aviation (IndiGo) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers has said that the top management, including himself, would travel across its network to engage with employees, understand the challenges they faced, and gather feedback in a bid to rebuild systems. Bharti Airtel: The board has approved the appointment of Gopal Vittal (currently Vice Chairman & Managing Director) as Executive Vice Chairman, and Shashwat Sharma (currently CEO-Designate) as Managing Director & CEO (Airtel India), effective January 1, 2026, for a period of five years.

Further, the board has appointed Soumen Ray (currently Chief Financial Officer) as Group Chief Financial Officer, and Akhil Garg as Chief Financial Officer (Airtel India), effective January 1. Additionally, the board has approved the first and final call of ₹401.25 per share on 39.22 crore outstanding partly paid-up equity shares of face value ₹5 each (paid-up value of ₹1.25 each), issued on a rights basis. The record date for the purpose is fixed as February 6. Adani Ports: The Ahmedabad branch of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the first stage of the proposed merger of Adani Harbour Services Limited with its parent firm -- Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited.

Max Healthcare: The company is planning to invest around ₹1,020 crore to build a 450-bed greenfield super speciality hospital in Pune. Maruti Suzuki: The company's cumulative production of the WagonR crossed the 3.5 million units mark across three generations since the model’s launch in December 1999, placing it alongside the Alto and Swift among the company’s highest-volume cars. RIL: Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the fast-moving consumer goods arm of Reliance Industries, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Udhaiyams Agro Foods for an undisclosed amount. Amber Enterprises: The company is planning to expand its Research & Development (R&D) Centre dedicated to Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) products. For this, it is planning to invest ₹500 crore under the Punjab state’s incentive policy period.

GPT Infraprojects: The company has bagged contracts worth ₹1804.48 crore from Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), Mumbai. It is a joint venture contract wherein GPT Infra's share is 26 per cent i.e. ₹469.16 crore out of the total. Under the contract, the company will construct a flyover along LBS Marg from Kalpana Talkies Kurla (L ward) to Pankhe Shah Dargah Ghatkopar West (N Ward) of Eastern Suburbs. Seamec: The company has awarded a Letter of Award worth $3.25 million to Adsun Offshore Diving Contractors for providing diving-related services onboard the vessel SEAMEC III for the Part Replacement Pipeline Project, Pipeline Replacement Project – Group A (PRP-VIII A), and DSF II project of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).