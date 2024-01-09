Motisons hits 20% upper limit as shares begin trading under rolling segment

Shares of Motisons Jewellers were locked in the 20-per cent upper circuit, at Rs 154 on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade, after the company started trading in the 'rolling segment' from 'Trade for Trade segment' (T Group) with effect from today. Accordingly, the dealings in the equity shares of the company has shifted under B Group.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock hit a high of Rs 156.75 in the intraday trade. Till 11:29 AM, a combined 7.73 million equity shares, representing 7.9 per cent of the total equity of Motisons, had changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

