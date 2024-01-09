Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Auto, Metropolis, Zee Entertainment, Fino Payments

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty may rebound on Tuesday, tracking gains across global markets.

At 7:30 am, the Gift Nifty futures were up 100 points to 21,700 over Nifty futures' last close.

Overnight in the US, the Dow gained 0.58 per cent. S&P 500 rose 1.41 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite rallied 2.2 per cent.

Asian stocks also edged higher. Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.3 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1 per cent. Kopsi in South Korea was up 0.29 per cent and Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.56 per cent.

Meanwhile, here are some stocks to watch out in trade today:

Bajaj Auto: The company has announced a Rs 4000 crore-share buyback of up to 4,000,000 shares for Rs 10,000 per share.

Zee Entertainment: Sony Group Corp is planning to call off the merger pact of its India unit with Zee Entertainment, Bloomberg reported.

Tata Motors: Its subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover reported a 27 per cent rise in total wholesales at 101,043 units in December quarter from a year ago. JLR delivered the highest wholesales in 11 quarters during the period.

Aurobindo Pharma: The US FDA had conducted an inspection at the company's formulation manufacturing facility, situated at Chitkul, Telangana, from 22 September to 29 September.

The FDA has classified the facility as ‘Voluntary Action Indicated’ in the establishment inspection report.

Bajaj Finserv: Its subsidiary Bajaj Allianz General Insurance recorded a Gross Direct Premium underwritten at Rs 1,425 crore for the month of December 2023.

Metropolis Healthcare: The hospital chain said it witnessed an early double-digit growth in revenues for its core business in Q3, which grew 12 per cent YoY. Revenue growth was largely driven by volume growth at 9 per cent. B2C revenues grew 14 per cent YoY.

Fino Payments Bank: The company has applied for a small finance bank licence with the RBI under its ‘On Tap’ licensing norms.

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield, a unit of the company, has earmarked investments of Rs 3,000 crore spread for eight years in Tamil Nadu towards the development of new products.

Adani Enterprises: The company's step-down subsidiary, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), has won the arbitration case against the Airports Authority of India.

MIAL is now excused from making monthly annual fee payments for the period between March 13, 2020, and February 28, 2022, citing the existence of force majeure.

Cipla: Cipla (EU) Ltd has entered a strategic collaboration with Kemwell Biopharma and Manipal Education & Medical Group to incorporate a joint venture in the US.

Oil India: The company signed a Joint Venture agreement with Assam Power Generation Corp for renewable power generation in the state.

IRM Energy: The company said it will invest Rs 858 crore in Tamil Nadu over the next five years.

BEML: The company has bagged orders worth Rs 330 crorefrom the ministry of defence.

IRB Infra: The company and its associate IRB Infrastructure Trust have collectively reported toll collection growth of 26 per cent in December over last year.