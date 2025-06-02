Aegis Vopak Terminals shares make muted D-Street debut, list at 6% discount

The listing price of Aegis Vopak was below grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Aegis Vopak Terminals were trading at the discounted price of ₹234, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO received a muted response from investors, with the issue oversubscribed by only 2.09 times. The portion reserved for Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed by 3.3 times, Retail investors' portion was subscribed 77 per cent, and non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 56 per cent.

The ₹2,800-crore mainline IPO was an entire fresh issue of 119.1 million equity shares. The company set the IPO price band in the range of ₹233 to ₹235. The public issue opened for subscription on Monday, May 26, 2025, and closed on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, is the registrar of the issue. ICICI Securities, BNP Paribas, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies India, and HDFC Bank are the book-running lead managers of the Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO.