Aegis Vopak Terminals shares make muted D-Street debut, list at 6% discount

Aegis Vopak Terminals shares listed at ₹220 on the BSE, against the issue price of ₹235

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO
Rajiv Chohan, President (Business Development) Aegis Vopak Terminals, Payal Dave, Consultant and Murad Moledina, Non-Executive Director, Aegis Vopak Terminals
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 10:10 AM IST
Aegis Vopak Terminals listing today: Shares of Aegis Vopak Terminals made a negative debut on Dalal Street on Monday, June 2, 2025. The company's shares listed at ₹220 on the BSE, reflecting a discount of 6.3 per cent over the issue price of ₹235. 
 
The listing price of Aegis Vopak was below grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Aegis Vopak Terminals were trading at the discounted price of ₹234, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.  Check Scoda Tubes IPO allotment status

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO details

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO received a muted response from investors, with the issue oversubscribed by only 2.09 times. The portion reserved for Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed by 3.3 times, Retail investors' portion was subscribed 77 per cent, and non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 56 per cent.
 
The ₹2,800-crore mainline IPO was an entire fresh issue of 119.1 million equity shares. The company set the IPO price band in the range of ₹233 to ₹235. The public issue opened for subscription on Monday, May 26, 2025, and closed on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.
 
MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, is the registrar of the issue. ICICI Securities, BNP Paribas, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies India, and HDFC Bank are the book-running lead managers of the Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO.
 
According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company proposes to utilise the net proceeds for the repayment or prepayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, and funding capital expenditure towards the contracted acquisition of the cryogenic LPG terminal at Mangalore. The company will use the remaining funds for general corporate purposes.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

About Aegis Vopak Terminals

Incorporated in 2013, Aegis Vopak Terminals (AVTL) owns and operates storage terminals for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and various liquid products. The company provides safe storage and related infrastructure for products like petroleum, vegetable oils, lubricants, chemicals, and gases such as propane and butane. As of June 30, 2024, AVTL manages a total storage capacity of around 1.50 million cubic meters for liquid products and 70,800 metric tons (MT) for LPG.
 

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

