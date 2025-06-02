Home / Markets / News / Sensex dips 800 pts, Nifty below 24,600 as latest tariff hikes jolt markets

Sensex dips 800 pts, Nifty below 24,600 as latest tariff hikes jolt markets

Why stock markets fell today: Indian equity benchmark fell, tracking Asian markets as trade tensions flared up over the weekend with fresh steel and aluminium tariffs by the US

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE
Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE(Photo: Shutterstock)
Sai Aravindh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 10:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Why stock markets fell today: Indian benchmark indices plunged after the opening bells, taking cues from a decline in their Asian peers amid fresh tariffs from the US. 
 
The BSE Sensex index plunged 796 points or 0.98 per cent in the intraday trade to hit a low of 80,654 during the day. The NSE Nifty50 fell 224  points, or 0.91 per cent, to 24,526. The indices registered their worst fall since May 27 this year. 
 
The broader market indices continued to outperform the benchmarks. The Nifty MidCap was 0.08 per cent up while the Nifty SmallCap index was 0.01 per cent lower, respectively. 
 
  Except for Nifty Realty, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and PSU Banks, all sectors were trading lower on Monday, led by information technology (IT) and metal. 
 
Furthermore, the market breadth remained skewed in favour of sellers. About 1,336 stocks rose, 1,779 declined, while 187 remained unchanged on the BSE.   
 
The market structure favours the continuation of the ongoing consolidation phase and global headwinds like renewed tariff concerns that will restrain a breakout rally, according to VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments. 

Key reasons behind the Sensex, Nifty fall today:

Asian markets decline: Most equity benchmarks in Asia traded lower on Monday as trade tensions flared up over the weekend, with US President Donald Trump announcing additional tariffs on steel and aluminium to 50 per cent from 25 per cent. 
 
Later, the European Commission said on Saturday that Europe was prepared to retaliate against President Donald Trump's plan to double tariffs on imported steel and aluminium. 
 
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 1.5 per cent while Hang Seng plunged over 2 per cent on Monday. All major equity benchmarks were in red with South Korea and Australia's index down 0.5 per cent. S&P 500 futures eased 0.2 per cent and Nasdaq futures lost 0.3 per cent. 
 
President Trump’s 50 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium are a clear message that the tariff and trade scenario will continue to be uncertain and turbulent, Vijayakumar said, impacting markets on Monday. 
 
Stock market volatility continues as China has now accused the US of violating its recent trade deal and stated that it will take measures to defend its interests. However, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he’s confident the latest trade clash between Trump and Xi Jinping “will be ironed out” in a call shortly. 
 
Last week, the US Court of International Trade struck down much of the president's steep levies, which were reversed a day later by a federal appeals court.  
 
IT, Metal stocks plunge: The losses in the domestic markets were led by IT and metal stocks as the latest trade tensions keep investors on edge. The tech stocks fell on Monday as tariff threats continue to weigh on the US economy. The gauge for tech stocks -- Nifty IT -- fell as much as 1.5 per cent during the session, with Mphasis, Persistent Systems and HCL Technologies leading the decline. 
 
Meanwhile, in the metal space, Welspun Corp, Vedanta and JSW Steel were among the top losers as Trump's steel and aluminium will become June 4, Wednesday. The Nifty Metal index was the top sectoral loser, falling as much as 1.6 per cent on Monday. Shares of Tata Steel, Hindalco and NMDC were trading with a loss of nearly 1 per cent.  
 
Key levels to watch: If the market breaches the 24,650 level, it could shift sentiment, leading to a retest of levels around 24,450, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities. However, a break of 24,450 could trigger the market may fall to 23,900 levels, Chouhan said, adding that the strategy should be to design a trading strategy with minimal stop losses. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slides 600 pts, Nifty tests 24,600; IT, metals drop; VIX jumps 8%

Leela Hotels IPO: Schloss Bangalore shares list at 6% discount on NSE

Aegis Vopak Terminals shares make muted D-Street debut, list at 6% discount

Mukul Agrawal portfolio smallcap textile stock tanks 17%; here's why

Premium

Trump's trade tantrum, and stock market: The ABCD strategy of investing

Topics :Marketsstock market tradingstock market betsBearsS&P BSE SensexNifty50Nifty IT stocksNifty Metal indexTrump tariffsUS China trade warUS trade dealsMARKETS TODAYMarkets insights

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story