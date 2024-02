MSCI February Rejig: NMDC, PNB, BHEL, Union Bank, GMR Airports make the cut

MSCI Index February rejig: Global index services provider Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) has added NMDC, BHEL, PNB, Union Bank and GMR Airports Infra to its Global Standard (Emerging Markets) Index.

The five stocks will now be a part of the MSCI India Index, within the broader cohort of other regional standard indices, with effect from the closing of February 29, 2024.

MSCI said that Punjab National Bank and Union Bank are among the three largest additions to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index in terms of full company market capitalization. The third company will be China-based Midea Group Co A.

The global index aggregator has also added 27 Indian stocks to the MSCI India Smallcap Index with 6 deletions. Here's the list:

Additions Deletions Balmer Lawrie Barbeque Nation Banco Products GMR Airports Cello World Prestige Estates Cyient DLM Privi Specialty Chem DB Realty Rail Vikas Nigam Dhanuka Agritech Torrent Power Ethos Healthcare Global Hemisphere Properties Honasa Consumer IIFL Securities Indian Renewable Energy ITD Cementation J.Kumar Infra Jaiprakash Associates Jupiter Life Line Hopsital Kesoram Industries KPI Green Energy MSTC Netweb Technologies Paisalo Digital RattanIndia Power Sandur Manganese and Iron SBFC Finance SpiceJet Swan Energy Tarc



Source: MSCI (India Smallcap index)