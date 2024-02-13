Stocks to Watch on Tuesday, February 13, 2024: Indian benchmark equity indices are likely to start Tuesday’s trading session on a positive note, tracking gains in key Asian markets.





READ: STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES At 07:30 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 21,730 as against the spot Nifty close of 21,616 on Monday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei and Malaysia’s Kospi were up for 1 per cent each, while other key markets were closed for a trading holiday. Overnight, the US markets ended on a mixed note.

Meanwhile, these are the stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday.

Earnings today: BHEL, Dredging Corporation, Eicher Motors, Gujarat Gas, Hindalco, Hindustan Copper, Hindustan Oil Exploration, Indiabulls Realestate, IRCTC, KIOCL, MTNL, National Aluminium, NBCC, Oil India, Prestige Estates, RCF, Siemens, Sula Vineyards, Take Solutions, Tide Water and Zee Entertainment are few of the notable companies scheduled to announce December quarter results on Tuesday.

Paytm: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday firmly dismissed any possibility of a review of the central bank’s action against Paytm Payments Bank. He stated that the decision was taken after a comprehensive assessment of the firm’s operations. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday firmly dismissed any possibility of a review of the central bank’s action against Paytm Payments Bank. He stated that the decision was taken after a comprehensive assessment of the firm’s operations. Read More

PSUs: MSCI has added PSU stocks like - NMDC, BHEL, PNB and Union Bank to the MSCI India standard index under the February review. GMR Airports too added.

HEG: Q3 net profit tumbled 64 per cent to Rs 37.08 crore for the quarter ended December 2023 when compared with Rs 102.83 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income, however, was up 3.3 per cent YoY at Rs 585.62 crore.

Dilip Buildcon: Q3 net profit rose 19.8 per cent to Rs 95.29 crore for the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 79.52 crore in the year ago period. Total income grew by 7.9 per cent YoY to Rs 2,596.78 crore.

Allcargo Logistics: Q3FY24 net plunged 91.9 per cent to Rs 3.18 crore when compared with Rs 39.03 crore in Q3FY23. Total income declined 22.9 per cent YoY to Rs 410.05 crore.

Krsnaa Diagnostics: The company’s net profit dipped 19.4 per cent to Rs 13.59 crore in Q3FY24 when compared with Rs 16.87 crore in Q3FY23. Total income, however, was up 29.4 per cent YoY at Rs 155.63 crore.

Tilaknagar Industries: Q3FY24 net dropped 42.3 per cent to Rs 43.77 crore as against Rs 75.88 crore in Q3FY23. Total income, however, increased 19.1 per cent YoY to Rs 805.97 crore.

BLS International: Q3FY24 net profit soared 90.2 per cent YoY to Rs 87.20 crore, while revenue was flat around Rs 437.88 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Inked license agreement for upcoming hotel in Marpalle, Vikarabad District of Telangana.

Stocks in F&O ban today: Aditya Birla Fashion Retail, Ashok Leyland, Aurobindo Pharma, Balrampur Chini, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cement, Indus Towers, PNB, SAIL and Zee Entertainment are the 13 stocks in futures & options ban period on Tuesday.