Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300pts, SmallCap index down 1% in choppy trade

Stock market LIVE updates on February 13: Domestic markets turned volatile, after starting higher Tuesday, amid weakness in IT and metal stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex is around 71,470 levels, while the Nifty50 traded above 21,700. Hindalco slumped 14 per cent, JSW Steel 2 per cent, while Power Grid, Adani Enterprises, Tata Steel, Grasim Industries, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, and Adani Ports declined between 1 per cent and 2 per cent.
In the broader markets, weakness persisted with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices slipping 0.38 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively.
Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index fell 3 per cent, the Nifty IT 0.6 per cent, and the Nifty Media 1.2 per cent.
Paytm PB aftershocks: Fintechs step up customer outreach with target ads
As of December 2023, Paytm had approximately 10.6 million merchant subscriptions, increasing by 490,000 on a year-on-year basis. In the third quarter of 2023-24, the company deployed 1.4 million soundbox and PoS devices. READ MORE
10:00 AM
Paytm Bank's independent director resigned due to personal reason: Paytm
Paytm Payments Bank Ltd independent director Manju Agarwal resigned from the board due to personal reasons, Paytm said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
Agarwal resigned from PPBL a day after RBI issued an order to Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in customer accounts, wallets, FASTags and other instruments after February 29. Read
9:50 AM
HEG slips 6% on posting 64% YoY fall in Q3 net profit
Q3 net profit tumbled 64 per cent to Rs 37.08 crore for the quarter ended December 2023.
9:45 AM
GMR Airports gains on being added to MSCI Global Standard Index
9:41 AM
Bharat Forge extends slump as Citi, CLSA give sell ratings
Citi and CLSA have reportedly issued sell rating for the stock. Meanwhile Jefferies has issued an Underperform rating with a target price of Rs 950.
9:38 AM
Paytm sheds 7%, breaks below Rs 400 as RBI dashes hopes of reviewing curbs
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday firmly dismissed any possibility of a review of the central bank’s action against Paytm Payments Bank.
9:36 AM
Hindalco slumps 12% as Novelis Q3 results disappoint
Net sales decreased 6% versus the prior year period to $3.9 billion for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, driven by lower average aluminum prices as shipments were in line with prior year levels.
9:31 AM
Metals crack most, followed by Realty PSBs
9:28 AM
BSE Smallcap index extends slide, down 1%
9:26 AM
Top drags on Nifty led by Hindalco
9:23 AM
Hero Moto, Coal India, divi's Labs top Nifty winners
9:21 AM
Heatmap: JSW Steel, Power Grid, Tata Steel top Sensex losers
9:19 AM
Opening Bell: Nifty sees nominal gains; holds 21,600
9:17 AM
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 200 points higher
9:09 AM
Pre-Open: Nifty holds above 21,650
9:08 AM
Pre-Open: Sensex gains 200 pts
9:05 AM
Currency check :: Rupee starts 1 paise up vs US dollar
9:00 AM
WATCH | What did the Q3 results season mean for D-Street?
8:55 AM
MSCI February Rejig: NMDC, PNB, BHEL, Union Bank, GMR Airports make the cut
MSCI said that Punjab National Bank and Union Bank are among the three largest additions to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index in terms of full company market capitalization. The third company will be China-based Midea Group Co A. READ MORE