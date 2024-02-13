Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300pts, SmallCap index down 1% in choppy trade

Stock market LIVE updates on February 13: Domestic markets turned volatile, after starting higher Tuesday, amid weakness in IT and metal stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex is around 71,470 levels, while the Nifty50 traded above 21,700. Hindalco slumped 14 per cent, JSW Steel 2 per cent, while Power Grid, Adani Enterprises, Tata Steel, Grasim Industries, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, and Adani Ports declined between 1 per cent and 2 per cent.

In the broader markets, weakness persisted with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices slipping 0.38 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively.

Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index fell 3 per cent, the Nifty IT 0.6 per cent, and the Nifty Media 1.2 per cent.