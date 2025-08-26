Home / Markets / News / MSCI rejig sparks ₹6,516 crore FPI selloff; Swiggy and Waaree added

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs
This prompted active selling by FPIs, who had to adjust positions in line with the changes announced by the global index provider earlier this month.
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 8:24 PM IST
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold Indian equities worth Rs 6,516 crore on Tuesday, with a large part of the outflows driven by the latest MSCI index rebalancing.
 
The rejig saw a reduction in weightages of stocks such as Eternal (formerly Zomato), Asian Paints, and Jindal Steel & Power, while Sona BLW Precision and Thermax were dropped from the MSCI Global Standard Index.
 
This prompted active selling by FPIs, who had to adjust positions in line with the changes announced by the global index provider earlier this month.
 
However, the outflows were partly cushioned by the inclusion of Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, Hitachi Energy, and Waaree Energies in the index. These counters entered on the back of sharp rallies or the expiry of lock-in periods in shareholding, which improved their eligibility for inclusion.
 
As part of the MSCI Global Small Cap Index changes, 15 companies were added and six were removed. New entrants include Belrise Industries, Brainbees Solutions, and Capri Global, while Bharat Dynamics, Easy Trip Planners, Hikal, and Jain Irrigation were among those excluded.
 
The MSCI-driven churn comes at a time when FPIs have already been aggressively paring exposure. So far in August, they have pulled out over Rs 23,255 crore from domestic equities, following withdrawals of Rs 17,741 crore in July. Persistent selling has kept market sentiment under pressure despite strong domestic liquidity.
 

Topics :FPI inflowsIndian equitiesMSCIForeign Portfolio InvestorsMarkets

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

