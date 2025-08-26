MSCI rejig sparks ₹6,516 crore FPI selloff; Swiggy and Waaree added

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold Indian equities worth Rs 6,516 crore on Tuesday, with a large part of the outflows driven by the latest MSCI index rebalancing.

The rejig saw a reduction in weightages of stocks such as Eternal (formerly Zomato), Asian Paints, and Jindal Steel & Power, while Sona BLW Precision and Thermax were dropped from the MSCI Global Standard Index.

This prompted active selling by FPIs, who had to adjust positions in line with the changes announced by the global index provider earlier this month.

However, the outflows were partly cushioned by the inclusion of Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, Hitachi Energy, and Waaree Energies in the index. These counters entered on the back of sharp rallies or the expiry of lock-in periods in shareholding, which improved their eligibility for inclusion.