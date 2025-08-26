Stock Market LIVE: D-St poised for weak start; Asian stocks slide on tariffs; Nine active IPOs today

Stock Market LIVE today, Tuesday, August 26, 2025: Indian equities are set to open lower on Tuesday amid weak global cues, as Dalal Street braces for additional US tariffs taking effect from Wednesday.

The GIFT Nifty was down 68 points, or 0.27 per cent, as of 7:35 AM.

Meanwhile, most equity benchmarks in Asia slipped in tandem with the dollar as the feud between US President Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve intensified. The MSCI AC Asia Pacific was down 0.7 per cent, last checked, led by declines in Japan's Nikkei (down 1.09 per cent) and South Korea's Kospi (down 0.86 per cent).

The President moved to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook on allegations that she falsified documents on mortgage applications. The sentiments also worsened after Trump threatened to place export curbs on chips in retaliation against other nations' digital services taxes.

Wall Street closed lower on Monday as optimism over potential rate cuts by the Fed waned. The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq were down 0.43 per cent and 0.22 per cent, respectively.

Nifty levels to watch

The intraday market trend looks non-directional, making level-based trading ideal, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities. For bulls, 25,000 is the breakout point, with potential upside to 25,150-25,200. Key support for Nifty50 lies at 24,900-24,850, and a break below 24,850 could drag the index to 24,750-24,700.

IPO corner

In the mainboard IPO space , Dalal Street gears up for four listings, including Shreeji Shipping Global, Gem Aromatics, Vikram Solar and Patel Retail. Meanwhile, IPOs of Anlon Healthcare and Vikran Engineering will open for subscription.