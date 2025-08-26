Home / Markets / News / MSE raises ₹1,000 cr to aid revival, Latika Kundu reappointed CEO

MSE raises ₹1,000 cr to aid revival, Latika Kundu reappointed CEO

Metropolitan Stock Exchange raised Rs 1,000 crore in fresh funding to aid revival and strengthen infrastructure as shareholders reappointed Latika Kundu as MD & CEO for three years

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange
MSE is also in the process of establishing a dedicated data centre to strengthen its market infrastructure
Khushboo Tiwari
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 6:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Metropolitan Stock Exchange (MSE) on Tuesday announced that it had raised Rs 1,000 crore through its second round of capital raising, marking another step in its turnaround effort.
 
The private placement saw participation from Peak XV Venture Partners Investments VII, Trust Investment Advisors, Pharma Ventures International LLP, and several other brokers and investment firms, the bourse said.
 
The fresh capital mobilisation comes at a time when competition in the equity derivatives markets is set to intensify. Both MSE and the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) — which is currently in the process of raising Rs 750 crore — are preparing to foray into this segment, challenging the near-duopoly of NSE and BSE.
 
MSE’s latest fundraise follows the December 2024 round led by leading discount brokerages Zerodha and Groww, which had helped revive investor interest in the beleaguered exchange.
 
“With the successful completion of this fundraise, MSE is poised to deepen market liquidity in the equity cash segment, followed by derivatives very soon, while also advancing strategic initiatives encompassing innovative products and differentiated service offerings,” the exchange said in a statement.
 
MSE is also in the process of establishing a dedicated data centre to strengthen its market infrastructure.
 
Separately, shareholders on Tuesday approved the reappointment of Latika Kundu as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) for a three-year term.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee falls for fifth session on tariff worries; ends lower at 87.69/$

Stock market closing highlights: Sensex falls 849 pts; Nifty at 24,712; India VIX up 4%

Avadhut Sathe denies 'finfluencer' tag after Sebi search, no tips given

Maruti Suzuki surges 15% in 7 days; ICICI Securities sees more upside

Vikran Engineering IPO fully booked on Day 1, NIIs lead demand; GMP 18%

Topics :Metropolitan Stock ExchangeMSEsstock exchange

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story