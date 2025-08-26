MSE raises ₹1,000 cr to aid revival, Latika Kundu reappointed CEO

Metropolitan Stock Exchange (MSE) on Tuesday announced that it had raised Rs 1,000 crore through its second round of capital raising, marking another step in its turnaround effort.

The private placement saw participation from Peak XV Venture Partners Investments VII, Trust Investment Advisors, Pharma Ventures International LLP, and several other brokers and investment firms, the bourse said.

The fresh capital mobilisation comes at a time when competition in the equity derivatives markets is set to intensify. Both MSE and the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) — which is currently in the process of raising Rs 750 crore — are preparing to foray into this segment, challenging the near-duopoly of NSE and BSE.