Home / Markets / News / MSCI's finest hour: PSU quartet ready to conquer the global stage

MSCI's finest hour: PSU quartet ready to conquer the global stage

Meanwhile, Zomato, Coal India, and HDFC Asset Management Company are likely to experience an increase in their weighting due to a rise in their free-float market capitalisation

Premium
Photo: Bloomberg
Samie Modak

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 9:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Six stocks, four of which are public sector undertakings, are poised to be added to the highly tracked Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Global Standard Index during the next rebalancing exercise.

According to an analysis by IIFL Alternative Research, Punjab National Bank, Bharat Heavy Electricals, and Union Bank of India are expected to join the index. The other additions include Oberoi Realty, NMDC, and Jindal Stainless.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Meanwhile, Zomato, Coal India, and HDFC Asset Management Company are likely to experience an increase in their weighting due to a rise in their free-float market capitalisation.

Container Corporation of India, on the other hand, could witness a reduction in its weight, potentially leading to selling estimated at $20 million from passive funds.


Global index provider MSCI will announce the results of its quarterly review on February 13, with the adjustments scheduled for February 29.

Following the last rebalancing in November, the number of domestic stocks in the index reached a high of 131.

As of the end of December 2023, India’s weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index stood at 16.73 per cent — the second-highest among index constituents, trailing China’s 26.53 per cent.


Also Read

New era of Indian equity outperformance is dawning: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

Jindal Stainless Q3 results: Net profit rises 39% to Rs 692.33 crore

JP Morgan bond index rebalancing: Borrowing costs in India to get cheaper

Jindal Stainless aims to cut emissions by 50% 'way ahead' of 2035 target

FPIs take out Rs 24,700 cr from equities on rising bond yields in US

Markets to focus on Budget, US Fed policy in eventful week, say analysts

M-cap of 7 of most-valued firms erode by Rs 1.16 trn; HDFC biggest laggard

Global stock index edges up, dollar falls after US inflation reading

Asian stocks drop after 6-day winning streak; Chinese shares decline

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Morgan StanleyJindal Stainlessstock market rallyContainer Corporation of IndiaPSU recapitalisation

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story