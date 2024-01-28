MSCI's finest hour: PSU quartet ready to conquer the global stage

Six stocks, four of which are public sector undertakings, are poised to be added to the highly tracked Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Global Standard Index during the next rebalancing exercise.

According to an analysis by IIFL Alternative Research, Punjab National Bank, Bharat Heavy Electricals, and Union Bank of India are expected to join the index. The other additions include Oberoi Realty, NMDC, and Jindal Stainless.

Meanwhile, Zomato, Coal India, and HDFC Asset Management Company are likely to experience an increase in their weighting due to a rise in their free-float market capitalisation.