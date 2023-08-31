Adani stocks retreat on OCCRP report; Adani Energy, Adani Power slide 4-5%

According to another report from the Indian Express, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has discovered that short selling of Adani stocks had resulted in profits for 12 firms.

The OCCRP article comes after US based short-seller Hindenburg Research in January accused Adani Group of improper business dealings, including the use of offshore entities in tax havens such as Mauritius from where it said certain offshore funds "surreptitiously" owned stock in Adani's listed firms.Following the report, the Adani group stocks had lost as much as $150 billion in market value, though in last few months, the shares have seen some recovery as the group repaid some debt.Meanwhile, the Supreme Court's hearing for the Adani-Hindenburg case with respect to the SEBI report on its inquiry into the Hindenburg allegations has reportedly been rescheduled. It was earlier reported to be heard on August 29.SEBI, which reportedly submitted its report on Aug 25, is believed to have found violation related to disclosure norms (by listed entities) by Adani group and limits on the holdings of offshore funds, as per Reuters.