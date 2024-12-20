MTAR Technologies stock zooms 9% on securing multiple international orders

Shares of MTAR Technologies gained up to 9.22 per cent at Rs 1,777.90 per share on the BSE in Friday’s intraday deals. MTAR Technologies share price surged after the company secured four orders worth Rs 226 crores for supply of various products in the clean energy and aerospace sectors.

The company secured deals from its existing international clients such as Bloom Energy Corporation worth Rs 190.90 crores, while bagging an order worth 7.99 crore from Rafael Advanced Defence Systems and an order of Rs 11.74 crore from IMI Systems.

Moreover, it also won an order worth Rs 15.31 crore from a new international client IAI Ltd, signing a long term agreement spanning over 15 years for supply of mission critical assemblies in the Aviation sector.

These orders will be executed within the timeframe of October 2025 to April 2026, the company said in the filing.

MTAR Technologies is involved in manufacturing high-precision and heavy equipment components and machines for sectors such as nuclear, aerospace, and defense. It offers comprehensive one-stop solutions through the integration of its value chain, which includes design, precision machining, assembly, testing, quality control, specialised fabrication, brazing, heat treatment, and other specialised processes.

Financially, MTAR Technologies reported a revenue from operations of Rs 190.2 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25), reflecting a 14 per cent year-on-year increase from Rs 166.8 crore in Q2FY24. The company’s Ebitda reached Rs 36.8 crore, showing a modest 2 per cent growth compared to Rs 36.1 crore in the same quarter last year. However, Profit After Tax (PAT) decreased by 8.2 per cent, standing at Rs 18.8 crore in Q2FY25, compared to Rs 20.5 crore in Q2FY24.

Meanwhile, on the equities side, MTAR Technologies’s stock has underperformed the market, as in the last six months it has slipped 6 per cent, while falling 21 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 2 per cent in the last six months and 12 per cent in a year.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 5,398.62 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 138.63 times and at an earning per share of Rs 12.66.

At 11:47 AM; the shares of the company were up 7.82 per cent at Rs 1755.10 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.22 per cent lower at 79,245.16 level.