LiveNew Update

Muhurat Trading LIVE: Stock market to welcome Samvat 2080 with 1-hr session

Stock market LIVE on Diwali, November 12, 2023: The Nifty and the Sensex have gained 9.5 per cent since last Diwali (Samvat 2079)

SI Reporter New Delhi
A stock broker and his family watch the Diwali Muhurat trading at BSE in Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2023 | 5:39 PM IST
Key Events

5:39 PM

Aarti Drugs, Balrampur: 5 stocks that can surge up to 66% in Samvat 2080

5:34 PM

Samvat 2080: Volatility ahead; Will Sensex top 72K or test 58K first?

5:32 PM

In the throes of Samvat 2079: A reward year for equity investors

5:29 PM

Samvat 2079: Bond yields soften, rupee stable despite falling to fresh lows

5:23 PM

WATCH :: How will markets play out in Samvat 2080?

5:17 PM

Moody's changes US ratings outlook to negative, affirms AAA

While the overall mood remains upbeat given India's strong outperformance compared to the global peers both in terms of market performance and economic growth, experts do warn of likely volatility owing to the uncertain geopolitical developments and general elections in 2024. READ MORE

5:37 PM

Samvat 2080 :: 'Indian equities to deliver double digit returns over the next 2-3 years'

The Indian economy currently finds itself in a favourable growth position and is well-prepared to exhibit resilience in the face of global challenges. As we enter the new Samvat 2080, it promises an exciting year for the worldwide economy.

This new period is marked by continuing higher interest rates over an extended period, fluctuating bond yields, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and volatile oil prices.

On the domestic front, the outlook for the Indian economy appears particularly promising and bright. Despite the turbulence in the global landscape, India is on a favourable growth trajectory, which will serve as a significant driving force for Indian equities shortly.

The improvement in the financial health of corporate India's balance sheets and the significantly enhanced state of the Indian banking system represent additional positive factors.

These elements are poised to ensure that Indian equities consistently deliver double-digit returns in the next 2-3 years, supported by substantial double-digit earnings growth.

Views by: Shauryam Gupta, CEO, Rupeezy

5:34 PM

Samvat 2080: Volatility ahead; Will Sensex top 72K or test 58K first?

Given the recent consolidation in the market, select key indicators are flashing signs of caution going ahead. Further, the market is likely to remain choppy owing to geopolitics worries, volatile crude oil prices, high bond yields, global central banks action and general elections back home. READ MORE

5:32 PM

In the throes of Samvat 2079: A reward year for equity investors

Samvat 2079 was a rewarding year for investors with market making broad-based gains, underpinned by strong domestic as well as foreign flows. While the benchmark Nifty50 just managed to deliver double-digit gains, the small- and mid-cap emerged as hot favourites. READ MORE

5:29 PM

Samvat 2079: Bond yields soften, rupee stable despite falling to fresh lows

Government bond yields remained largely stable with a significant demand from insurance companies and state-owned banks throughout the year, said market participants. READ MORE

5:25 PM

KredX aims to discount invoices worth over Rs 500 crore in Muhurat Trading

"The Muhurat Trading Day 2023 will help businesses make the most of the festive demand by obtaining immediate working capital and drive even 10x growth with immediate sanction limits and reduced special discount rates through this event. We aim to discount invoices worth more than Rs 500 crore in a single day this Muhurat Trading Day," said Manish Kumar, founder and Chief Executive Officer of KredX. READ MORE

5:23 PM

WATCH :: How will markets play out in Samvat 2080?

Dalal Street is ready to enter Samvat 2080, which saw markets reach lifetime highs to retreat thereafter. As Samvat 2079 comes to an end with modest returns, will the gains sustain in Samvat 2080? WATCH HERE

5:19 PM

Here's how US Treasury yields look ahead of Samvat 2080

5:17 PM

Moody's changes US ratings outlook to negative, affirms AAA

>> Moody's on Friday changed the outlook on the government of United States of America's ratings to "negative" from "stable".
 
>> The rating agency said it expects United States' fiscal deficits will remain very large, significantly weakening debt affordability.
 
>> Moody's affirmed the long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at "Aaa".
 

5:15 PM

Global markets ahead of Muhurat Trading :: Wall Street logs strong gains

5:12 PM

Markets to conduct Muhurat Trading session from 6:00 PM onwards

The normal market session will take place between 6:15 PM and 7:15 PM. The trade modification will be allowed till 7:25 PM. Lastly, the closing session will be held between 7:25 PM to 7:35 PM. READ MORE

5:06 PM

Good evening, readers!

Welcome to Business Standard's special Muhurat Trading LIVE market blog.

Welcome Samvat 2080 with the special one-hour trading sessionn
First Published: Nov 12 2023 | 5:08 PM IST

