Mukul Agrawal portfolio smallcap textile stock tanks 17%; here's why

Indo Count Industries share price today

Share price of Indo Count Industries tanked 17 per cent at ₹241.10 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the company reported a sharp 88 per cent decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25), due to weak operational performance.

The stock price of this smallcap textile products company had hit a 52-week low of ₹210.70 on April 7, 2025.

At 09:34 AM; Indo Count Industries was trading 15 per cent lower at ₹248.45, as compared to 0.90 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held over 1% stakes in Indo Count Industries Ace Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held 2.5 million equity shares representing 1.26 per cent stake in Indo Count Industries at the end of March 2025 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY As per the latest corporate shareholdings filed, Mukul Agrawal publicly holds 60 stocks including the likes of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Neuland Laboratories, Radico Khaitan, Nuvama Wealth Management, BSE and PTC Industries. Indo Count Industries’ Q4 results In Q4FY25, the company’s revenue declined 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,029 crore from ₹1,093 crore in a year ago quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) down 47 per cent YoY at ₹88 crore; margins contracted 660 bps at 8.5 per cent.

Indo Count Industries said the revenue was impacted by volume and value downtrade due to tariff-related uncertainty in the US; core sales affected by cautious inventory management and portfolio realignment by Big Box Retailers. Increased demand for lower-priced products lowered ASP by 6 per cent in the current quarter. Investments in branded and utility bedding businesses were stable on QoQ basis in absolute terms; overall sales de-growth impacted margins, the company said. However, revenue from new brands and utility segments increased to ₹125 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹100 crore in Q3FY25. ALSO READ: Nomura raises Nifty target to 26,140 for March on strong domestic cues Meanwhile, sharper product mix downtrade impacted gross margins due to lower ASP leading to under-absorption of costs. Operating margins compressed due to higher fixed costs and ongoing brand-building expenses; although Investments were stable in absolute terms on QoQ basis, the company said.

FY26 Guidance The company has deferred the volume and margin guidance amid ongoing US tariff uncertainty leading to strategy and portfolio re-jig by retailers in the US. The management said the company is witnessing similar volume and value trends in Q1FY26. Revenue expected to improve from H2FY26 driven by clarity on tariff structure, launch of Wamsutta brand, deeper penetration of licensed portfolio, rising utilization in utility bedding segment. Further, the management expects increase in advertising & marketing spends in H1FY26 in preparation for Wamsutta launch in Q2FY26; partially to be offset by sales in Wamsutta brand. About Indo Count Industries Established in 1988, Indo Count Industries has evolved to become one of the world’s leading home textile companies. Today, it ranks among the top three global manufacturers of bed linen in the US and stands as a key manufacturer and exporter from India, offering a wide range of products including bed sheets, bed linen, utility bedding, pillowcases, fashion and institutional bedding, comforters, quilts, and decorative pillows. The company has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with a total annual capacity of 153 million meters in Maharashtra and Gujarat.