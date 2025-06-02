Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Asia mixed on Trump's steel tariff plans
Stock Market LIVE on Monday, June 2, 2025: GIFT Nifty futures were trading lower at 24,879, hinting at flat start.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Monday, June 2, 2025: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to be influenced on the first trading day of this month i.e. Monday, June 2, 2025, by a mix of factors, including stronger-than-expected Q4 GDP data, Trump steel tariffs, final US and India manufacturing PMI figures for May, institutional activity, and mixed global cues.
That said, around 6:36 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading marginally lower at 24,879, suggesting a subdued start for the markets.
Meanwhile, India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) came in at 7.4 per cent in the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024–25 (FY25), according to data released Friday by the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).
The Q4 figure exceeded the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) projection of 7.2 per cent growth, signaling stronger-than-expected momentum in the economy. However, full-year GDP growth for FY25 came in at 6.5 per cent, narrowly missing the RBI’s estimate of 6.6 per cent.
Looking ahead, the RBI has projected GDP growth of 6.5 per cent for the current financial year (FY26). Also Read: RBI monetary policy: 25-bp repo rate cut on the cards, shows BS poll
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed after former US President Donald Trump announced a sharp increase in tariffs on steel imports.
Speaking to steelworkers at US Steel’s Irvin Works facility in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, late Friday, Trump said he would raise tariffs on steel imports to 50 per cent, from 25 per cent effective Wednesday. He said the move was aimed at further strengthening the US steel industry. The former president also confirmed the June 4 start date for the new tariffs in a post on Truth Social.
In response, Nikkei slipped 1.21 per cent, while broader Topix index shed 0.83 per cent. ASX200 fell 0.1 per cent. On the other hand, Kospi, bucking the trend, was up 0.3 per cent
Markets in China, Malaysia, and New Zealand remained closed for public holidays.
US stock futures edged lower ahead of the first trading session in June. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures were both down 0.3 per cent, while Dow Jones futures dropped 0.3 per cent.
On Friday, Wall Street wrapped up a mixed session. The S&P 500 ended virtually unchanged, slipping just 0.01 per cent. The Nasdaq fell 0.32 per cent, while the Dow Jones rose 0.13 per cent.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹6,449.74 crore. Similarly, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹9,095.91 crore on May 30.
IPO today
In the IPO corner, Aegis Vopak IPO (Mainline) and Schloss Bangalore IPO (Mainline) will list on the bourses.
Scoda Tubes IPO (Mainline), N R Vandana IPO (SME), and Neptune Petrochemicals IPO (SME) will see their allotment.
Commodity corner
Gold prices slipped on Friday as a stronger U.S. dollar and market reaction to new tariff developments weighed on sentiment, even as a softer inflation reading kept hopes for a potential Federal Reserve rate cut alive.
Spot gold fell 0.7 per cent to $3,293.59 an ounce, while US gold futures settled 0.9 per cent lower at $3,315.40.
Meanwhile, oil markets were under pressure following news that OPEC+ will proceed with a sizable production increase in July. The alliance of major oil producers announced a boost of 411,000 barrels per day (bpd) for the month, as it continues efforts to regain market share and discipline members exceeding output quotas.
After years of major supply cuts—over 5 million bpd or roughly 5 per cent of global demand—eight OPEC+ members began gradually raising output in April and have since tripled the pace of increases for May, June, and now July.
Fears of rising supply weighed on oil prices Friday. Brent crude futures dropped 0.34 per cent to $63.93 a barrel, while US WTI crude slipped 0.34 per cent to $60.73, after falling more than $1 earlier in the session.
7:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Net GST revenue grows 20.4% to Rs 1.7 trn on import taxes: Govt data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Net goods and services tax (GST) collections rose 20.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1.73 trillion in May, driven by a 72.9 per cent jump in Customs-related revenue and a 4% decline in refund outgo, according to data released by the finance ministry.
However, collections dropped nearly 17 per cent compared to April’s net mop-up of ₹2.09 trillion.
Gross GST revenue in May stood at ₹2.01 trillion, up 16.4 per cent from a year earlier. Of this, revenue from domestic transactions rose 13.7 per cent, while receipts from imports increased by 25.2 per cent. In April, gross GST collections had hit a record high of ₹2.4 trillion, growing 12.6 per cent Y-o-Y. READ MORE
7:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: OPEC+ oil producers stick to their guns with another big hike for July
Stock Market LIVE Updates: OPEC+, the world’s largest alliance of oil producers, has reaffirmed its plan to raise output by 411,000 barrels per day in July, marking a continued effort to regain market share and rein in member nations that have exceeded production quotas.
After years of curbing supply by over 5 million barrels per day — about 5 per cent of global demand — eight OPEC+ members began easing cuts modestly in April and have since tripled the monthly increase for May, June, and now July.
The decision weighed on oil markets, with US crude futures falling on Friday amid concerns of a larger-than-expected supply boost. Brent crude slipped 0.34 per cent, to $63.93 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 0.34 per cent to $60.73, after an earlier decline of over $1.
The group’s leading producers, Saudi Arabia and Russia, are driving the production ramp-up to reclaim lost market share and pressure over-producing members such as Iraq and Kazakhstan.
Source: CNBC
7:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI monetary policy: 25-bp repo rate cut on the cards, shows BS poll
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is widely expected to reduce the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.75 per cent, according to a Business Standard poll of 10 economists. Nine of the respondents anticipate a 25-bp cut, while the State Bank of India (SBI) stands out with a forecast of a more aggressive 50-bp reduction.
The MPC is set to convene for a three-day meeting starting June 4, with the policy decision scheduled for announcement on Friday.
All respondents unanimously expect the RBI to revise its FY26 headline inflation forecast downward from the 4 per cent projection made in the April policy review. READ MORE
7:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's GDP grows at 7.4% in Q4 FY25; full-year growth estimated at 6.5%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's real gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 7.4 per cent in the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), according to data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday. The growth figure exceeded the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) projection of 7.2 per cent for the quarter.
For the full fiscal year FY25, the economy expanded by 6.5 per cent, marginally below the RBI's estimate of 6.6 per cent. Looking ahead, the central bank has retained its GDP growth forecast for FY26 at 6.5 per cent. READ MORE
7:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets mixed as Trump plans to double steel tariffs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets mixed as Trump plans to double steel tariffs
-- Nikkei was down 1.14 per cent
-- AX200 slipped 0.18 per cent
-- Kospi was up 0.34 per cent
7:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end mixed on Friday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settled mixed on the last trading day of May.
-- Dow Jones settled 0.13 per cent higher
-- Nasdaq closed 0.32 per cent lower
-- S&P 500 was down 0.01 per cent
7:01 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 7:01 AM IST