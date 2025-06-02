Sensex trapped in 1,000-pt range ahead of RBI policy; strategy this week

Weekly Market Outlook: The BSE Sensex may trade in the 80,600 - 82,300 range this week, the BSE benchmark could surge to 83,770 levels in June; suggests technical chart.

premium Weekly Market Outlook: Sensex to remain positive above 80,250; key support for Nifty seen at 24,080 levels; show technical charts.