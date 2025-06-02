Monday, June 02, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nomura raises Nifty target to 26,140 for March on strong domestic cues

Nomura raises Nifty target to 26,140 for March on strong domestic cues

The Indian equity markets have been resilient in the recent past despite corporate earnings estimate cuts and global uncertainties

Nomura

Nomura raises the Nifty target to 26,140 for March 2026, implying a 6 per cent upside from current levels | Image: Bloomberg

Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Despite a slowdown in corporate earnings growth, favourable domestic macroeconomic conditions are supporting Indian equity valuations, prompting Nomura to raise the Nifty target to 26,140 for March 2026, implying a 6 per cent upside from current levels. 
The revised target, up from 24,970, reflects a higher valuation multiple of 21x FY27 earnings estimates (previously 19.5x), driven by stable macros, including low bond yields and consistent domestic investment flows.
 
“The Indian equity markets have been resilient in the recent past despite corporate earnings estimate cuts and global uncertainties. We think positive domestic macros, as reflected in the significant fall in yields and the relatively lower beta of Indian equities underpinned by consistent domestic flows, are supporting market valuation. The performance of global equity markets despite trade-related uncertainties implies that equity risk premiums remain low,” said Saion Mukherjee, head of India equity research, Nomura, in a note. 
 
 
Earnings growth decelerates in 4QFY25 

Also Read

Nomura

Nomura raises Nifty March 2026 target to 26,140 on supportive macros

real estate construction building

KEC International: Analysts up target price but stay cautious post Q4 show

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's cash infusion to aid more rally in short bonds, says Nomura

US economy

US economy likely to slow sharply amid trade tariff hikes, says Nomura

Macquarie Logo,Macquarie

Nomura to buy Macquarie's US, European asset management units for $1.8 bn

An analysis of 223 companies in Nomura’s BSE 200+ coverage universe showed a 10 per cent year-on-year growth in aggregate profit after tax (PAT) for 4QFY25, surpassing consensus estimates by 6 per cent. While more companies beat expectations than missed, consensus earnings estimates for FY26 and FY27 have been revised downward by 2.3 per cent and 1.4 per cent since March 2025, and by 7.6 per cent and 6.3 per cent since September 2024, respectively.
 
Mukherjee cautioned that further earnings cuts of 4–8 per cent for FY27 are likely, as the corporate earnings-to-GDP ratio nears its peak, limiting outperformance relative to nominal GDP growth.
 
The brokerage noted that FY25 earnings growth has slowed to 8 per cent. Meanwhile, consensus projections indicate a recovery to 12 per cent in FY26 and 15 per cent in FY27.
 
According to Nomura, potential headwinds to earnings include a weak investment cycle, government fiscal consolidation, declining household financial savings, and subdued export demand. These challenges may be partially offset by lower oil prices, inflation, and interest rates. 
 
Sector picks 
Nomura favours domestic-focused sectors over exporters due to global trade uncertainties. Sectors with a favourable outlook include financials, consumer staples, autos, discretionary, oil and gas, power, telecom, internet, real estate, and select domestic healthcare plays. Financials are particularly attractive due to low earnings risks and compelling valuations, according to the brokerage. 
 
Export-oriented sectors such as IT services, industrials, cement, and metals face caution due to global headwinds. In pharmaceuticals, potential US tariffs pose near-term risks, but Nomura views any resulting corrections as buying opportunities, expecting cost pass-throughs to mitigate impacts.
 

More From This Section

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slides 770 pts, Nifty tests 24,550; IT, metals drop; VIX jumps 8%

PremiumBSE, stock market, sensex

Sensex trapped in 1,000-pt range ahead of RBI policy; strategy this week

IPO

Scoda Tubes IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP, listing date

dividend yield

Dividend, bonus, rights issue: L&T, Nuvama Wealth & 3 others in focus

trading, markets

Stocks to watch today, June 2: Vi, Nykaa, IndiGo, Adani Energy, AstraZeneca

Topics : Nomura Nifty Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayScoda Tubes IPO Allotment Prostarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon