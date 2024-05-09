Muthoot, Manappuram: Key levels to track as gold loan lenders stocks slide

Shares of Gold loan lenders, namely Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance tanked up to 9 per cent in Thursday's intra-day trades; day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cautioned them against breaching the Rs 20,000-cap on cash gold loan disbursals.

On Wednesday, the RBI drew the attention of gold loan financiers asking them to adhere to the Income Tax act, when it comes to cash loans.

Muthoot Finance tumbled 8.8 per cent (Rs 1510); while Manappuram Finance shed 8.3 per cent (Rs 165.15) on the BSE in trades so far. READ MORE



Meanwhile, here's a technical check on Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance stock for the likely trend ahead.

Muthoot Finance Current Price: Rs 1,580 Downside Risk: 7.2% Support: Rs 1,509; Rs 1,467 Resistance: Rs 1,664

With today's sharp fall, Muthoot Finance stock has dipped below its 20-DMA (Daily Moving Average) after a gap of one-and-half month. Key momentum oscillators on the daily chart are clearly negative, indicating likely downward pressure at the stock.

However, support for the stock exists at near levels. In trades so far today, the stock is seen attempting to take support around the 50-DMA at Rs 1,509, below which the next major support stands at Rs 1,467 - the 100-DMA. It seems that the stock may see limited downside in the near-term. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART



The broader trend suggests that the overall bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above Rs 1,385 levels. On the upside, the stock will need to break back above its 20-DMA, which stands at Rs 1,664, in order to resume the uptrend.

Manappuram Finance Current Price: Rs 168 Downside Risk: 7.8% Support: Rs 160 Resistance: Rs 179; Rs 183; 191

Manappuram Finance stock has been in a downtrend of late, having declined 20 per cent in the last five trading sessions. The stock is presently trading below its 20-, 50- and 100-DMA at Rs 191, Rs 183 and Rs 179, respectively. On the downside, the stock seems on course to test the 200-DMA at Rs 160 levels. The broader trend suggests that the stock may test Rs 155 on the downside. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART



