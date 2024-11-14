Nalco rises 5% on stellar Q2 show; PAT up nearly 5x, announces dividend

National Aluminium Company (Nalco) shares gained 4.9 per cent in trade on Thursday and registered an intraday high of Rs 230.75 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company posted around five-fold increase in Q2FY25 profit.

Around 9:46 AM, Nalco's share price was up 2.91 per cent at Rs 226.2 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.07 per cent at 77,746.55. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 41,223.2 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 248 per share on BSE and 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 90.1 per share.

Nalco reported its Q2 results on Wednesday, after market hours. The company's consolidated profit rose 458 per cent to Rs 1,045.97 as compared to Rs 187.35 crore a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations in the July-September period rose 31.5 per cent to Rs 4,001.48 crore from Rs 3,043.83 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

The company's Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 290 per cent and stood at Rs 1,549 crore as compared to Rs 397 crore a year ago. Meanwhile, Ebitda margins also increased by 2,570 basis points (bps) to 38.7 per cent as compared to 13 per cent a year ago.

Nalco dividend

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for the current financial year.

Nalco, established in 1981, is a leading public sector enterprise under the Government of India, primarily engaged in the production of aluminum and its allied products. Based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, NALCO operates across the entire aluminum value chain—from bauxite mining and alumina refining to aluminum smelting and production.

The company has large-scale operations in bauxite mines at Panchpatmali, a state-of-the-art alumina refinery at Damanjodi, and a significant aluminum smelting plant at Angul, Odisha. NALCO is one of the largest integrated aluminum producers in India, known for its high-quality products like aluminum ingots, billets, and rods, which are used in diverse industries such as automotive, construction, and electrical.

As a "Navratna" company, NALCO is recognized for its strong financial performance, commitment to sustainability, and innovations in energy efficiency and environmental practices. It also enjoys a strong global presence, exporting its products to various countries.

In the past one year, Nalco shares have gained 134.3 per cent against Sensex's rise of 18 per cent.