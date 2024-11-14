Shilpa Medicare shares climb 8% after multifold profit growth in Q2FY25

Shilpa Medicare’s shares surged as much as 8.45 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 894.50 per share on the BSE after the company reported a robust financial performance in its second quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25).

The company on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 17.9 crore in Q2FY25 versus a net profit of Rs 1.6 crore in the year ago period.

The company’s revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 344 crore in the September quarter of FY25, reflecting an 9.8 per cent increase from Rs 313 crore in the previous year.

Shilpa Medicare’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at Rs 86 crore, soaring 42.7 per cent versus Rs 60.3 crore in the same quarter last year. Ebitda margin improved to 25 per cent versus 19.3 per cent in Q2FY24.

In Q2FY25, the largest contribution in sales came from the API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) segment, which accounted for 55 per cent of the total revenue at Rs 192.8 crore. The formulation segment contributed 34 per cent of the revenue, amounting to Rs 119.6 crore. Biologicals made up 9 per cent of the revenue with Rs 30.7 crore, while the Others category accounted for the remaining 2 per cent at Rs 5.7 crore.

“The recent positive developments in our formulations and CDMO businesses are particularly exciting. The recent acceptance of Oxylanthanum Carbonate NDA by USFDA with target action date in June 25 and the recent USFDA approvals of Bortezomib are significant milestones that validate our commitment to quality, innovation, and patient care. As we continue to expand our global footprint and diversify our product portfolio, we are well-positioned to deliver sustainable growth and create value for our stakeholders,” said Vishnukant Bhutada, Managing Director, Shilpa Medicare.

Shilpa Medicare share price history

The company’s stock has outperformed the market year to date as it has risen 173 per cent, while gaining 138 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 7.7 per cent year to date and 19.8 per cent in a year.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 8,556.70 crore. Shilpa Medicare shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 170.20 times and at an earning per share of Rs 4.85.

At 10:40 AM; the shares of the company were trading 5.67 per cent higher at Rs 871.55 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.04 per cent at 77,721.50 level.