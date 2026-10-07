NCDEX plans agri-index comeback with derivatives trading in guar, spices

Commodity exchange NCDEX, which is also planning to expand into the equity segment, is planning to relaunch agricultural indices and restart derivatives trading on them, according to sources.

The relaunch of its agri indices, discontinued since February 2022, is expected in the next two quarters, sources said.

Sources said that the exchange is working to launch two indices on guar (Guardex) and spices (Spicedex), with the guar index having constituents such as guar gum, seeds and korma, while the spice index will have coriander, turmeric and cumin.

However, the exchange’s plans for Agridex, its overall agri index, are dependent on the lifting of the ban on derivatives on seven key agri commodities, including non-basmati paddy, wheat, chana, moong, mustard seed and its derivatives such as mustard oil and cake, soyabean and its derivatives, and crude palm oil.

The review of the ban may happen next year as the market regulator had extended the ban in March 2026. The exchange had first launched the agri index in 2019 and made it operational in May 2020. However, following the ban on derivatives on seven agri commodities, which remains in place, the index had to be discontinued. The index used to track 10 commodities selected based on liquidity on the exchange platform. Subsequently, the other two indices, Guarex and Soydex, which were launched in August 2021, were also discontinued. Sources added that, as part of its overall diversification plans, the exchange may launch the indices on guar and spices soon after gauging interest in participation.

“As the indices will be cash-settled, unlike other agri-commodities which may have physical delivery, the participation is expected to be revived as the exchange already has end users in the ecosystem,” said a source familiar with the developments. NCDEX declined to comment on the queries sent by email. “An agri index could help broaden participation and deepen volumes on NCDEX. As the agri derivatives ecosystem evolves, greater awareness, participation and market adoption can support the development of a deeper and more vibrant market over time and support its market share growth,” said Sunil Katke, national head of commodities at Kotak Neo. In its bid to further diversify its offerings, the exchange is targeting an entry into the equity cash segment by January next year, subject to final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).