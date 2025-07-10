NCL Industries shares fall 3% on weak Q1 business update; details here

Shares of the company fell for the fifth straight session and currently trade at 2.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 0.4 per cent this year, compared to a 7.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. NCL Industries has a total market capitalisation of ₹984.72 crore.

NCL Industries Q1 business update

The cement maker reported a decline across key product segments for the first quarter, according to the data released by the company. Cement production stood at 6.34 lakh metric tonnes (Mt), down 5 per cent from 6.69 lakh Mt in the same quarter last year. Cement dispatches also fell 4 per cent year-on-year to 6.28 lakh Mt from 6,57 lakh Mt.

The cement boards segment witnessed sharper declines. Production dropped 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 17,432 Mt, while dispatches fell significantly by 41 per cent to 11,159 Mt from 18,832 Mt in the year-ago period.