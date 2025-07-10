Home / Markets / News / Happy Square Outsourcing makes flat D-street debut, lists at ₹77 on NSE SME

Happy Square Outsourcing makes flat D-street debut, lists at ₹77 on NSE SME

After the listing, shares of Happy Square Outsourcing were trading at ₹80.85, up 5 per cent from the opening price

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO
Happy Square is a consulting firm involved in a tech-based human resource outsourcing business
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 10:27 AM IST
Happy Square Outsourcing IPO listing today: Shares of technology-based consulting firm Happy Square Outsourcing made a flat debut on the NSE SME platform today, July 10, 2025. The stock listed at ₹77, a premium of only 1.3 per cent from its issue price of ₹76 per share. 
 
After the listing, shares of Happy Square were trading at ₹80.85, up 5 per cent from the opening price. Happy Square's listing was below the grey market expectations. Ahead of listing, the unlisted shares of the company were trading at ₹81, reflecting a premium of ₹5 or 6.5 per cent against the issue price.

Happy Square Outsourcing IPO subscription

The company offered shares in the price band of ₹72 to ₹76 with a lot size of 1,600 shares. It received bids for 7.58 million shares against the 2.03 million shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 3.7 times by the end of the subscription period, as per NSE data. 

Happy Square Outsourcing IPO details

Happy Square Outsourcing IPO comprises a fresh issue of 3.19 million equity shares to raise ₹24.25 crore. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. 
 
Happy Square IPO was available for subscription from Thursday, July 3, 2025, till Monday, July 7, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares was finalised on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. 
 
Purva Sharegistry is the registrar for the issue. Corpwis Advisors is the book-running lead manager of the Happy Square Outsourcing IPO.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use the net fresh issue proceeds for funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

About Happy Square Outsourcing

Incorporated in April 2017, Jabalpur-based Happy Square is a technology-based consulting firm involved in a tech-based human resource outsourcing business focused on end-to-end solutions. It offers a wide range of services, including Recruitment, Payroll, Onboarding, and flexible staffing.  

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

