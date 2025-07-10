Happy Square Outsourcing makes flat D-street debut, lists at ₹77 on NSE SME

After the listing, shares of Happy Square were trading at ₹80.85, up 5 per cent from the opening price. Happy Square's listing was below the grey market expectations. Ahead of listing, the unlisted shares of the company were trading at ₹81, reflecting a premium of ₹5 or 6.5 per cent against the issue price.

Happy Square Outsourcing IPO subscription

The company offered shares in the price band of ₹72 to ₹76 with a lot size of 1,600 shares. It received bids for 7.58 million shares against the 2.03 million shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 3.7 times by the end of the subscription period, as per NSE data.

Happy Square Outsourcing IPO details

Happy Square Outsourcing IPO comprises a fresh issue of 3.19 million equity shares to raise ₹24.25 crore. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

Happy Square IPO was available for subscription from Thursday, July 3, 2025, till Monday, July 7, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares was finalised on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.