Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Bank of Korea holds rates; Nasdaq hits record; TCS Q1 eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, July 10, 2025: at 6:32 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 13 points higher at 25,571, indicating a muted start for the bourses.
Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, July 10, 2025: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to be guided today by a mix of key factors, including US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans, the latest FOMC meeting minutes, TCS Q1 earnings, institutional investment trends, primary market activity, along with mixed global cues.
That said, at 6:32 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 13 points higher at 25,571, indicating a flat start for the bourses.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Thursday as investors weighed renewed trade tensions and signals from the US Federal Reserve.
US President Donald Trump announced a sharp increase in tariffs on Brazilian imports, raising the rate to 50 per cent from 10 per cent, effective August 1.
In a letter, Trump described the trade relationship as ‘very unfair’ and linked the move to Brazil’s prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro, framing the tariff hike as partially retaliatory.
Meanwhile, minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s June FOMC meeting showed that most officials view a rate cut as likely later this year, although opinions were divided. While some policymakers supported a reduction as early as the next meeting, others felt no cuts were warranted in 2025. The Fed also noted that inflationary pressures from tariffs may be modest or temporary, and that while trade and geopolitical uncertainties persist, overall uncertainty has lessened since the previous meeting.
In regional markets, at the last count, Nikkei was down 0.39 per cent, while the Topix fell 0.48 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.91 per cent, and ASX 200 was up 0.65 per cent.
On Wall Street, major indices ended higher on Wednesday. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.94 per cent to close at a record 20,611.34. The S&P 500 rose 0.61 per cent to 6,263.26, and the Dow Jones added 0.49 per cent, to finish at 44,458.30.
Q1 results
Tata Consultancy Services, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Tata Elxsi, Anand Rathi Wealth, Oswal Pumps, Eimco Elecon (India), GTPL Hathway, International Travel House, Netlink Solutions, Stellant Securities (India), TeleCanor Global, and Atharv Enterprises among others will release their Q1 results today.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹74.48 crore. Similarly, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹1,037.19 crore on July 9.
IPO today
Happy Square Outsourcing Services IPO (SME), White Force IPO (SME) and Cryogenic OGS IPO (SME) will list on the bourses.
Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO (SME) and CFF Fluid Control IPO (SME) will enter Day 2, while GLEN Industries IPO (SME) will enter Day 3 of its subscription.
Moreover, Travel Food Services IPO (Mainline), Smarten Power Systems IPO (SME), and Chemkart India IPO (SME) will see their allotment.
Commodity corner
Gold prices slipped to their lowest in over a week on Wednesday, pressured by a stronger US dollar, as investors kept a close watch on ongoing trade negotiations between the US and its key partners.
Spot gold eased 0.1 per cent to $3,297.19 per ounce, touching its weakest level since June 30. Meanwhile, US gold futures declined 0.3 per cent to $3,306.10 per ounce.
Oil prices held steady, as markets weighed a surprise build in US crude inventories against rising geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea and a forecast for reduced US output.
Brent crude inched up 4 cents to $70.19 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) added 5 cents to close at $68.38.
According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), crude inventories unexpectedly rose by 7.1 million barrels to 426 million for the week ending July 4. Analysts had anticipated a drawdown of 2.1 million barrels. In contrast, gasoline and distillate stocks posted declines during the same period.
7:35 AM
Travel Food Services IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The basis of allotment for the Travel Food Services IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Thursday, July 10, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Wednesday, July 9, receiving a muted response from investors and getting oversubscribed by nearly 3 times.
Once the Travel Food Services IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India (erstwhile Link Intime), the registrar for the issue. READ MORE
7:29 AM
Regret not insuring MFI business from start: IDFC Bank CEO Vaidyanathan
Stock Market LIVE Updates: V Vaidyanathan, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), IDFC First Bank, has told shareholders that he regrets not insuring the bank’s microfinance (MFI) portfolio from start as the business has been prone to crisis every 5-8 years.
“In hindsight, the reasons for doing this business are still intact. What I regret most was not insuring the MFI portfolio from the start. This business has been prone to some crisis or the other — Andhra Pradesh, Assam or Tamil Nadu (floods) are some examples. Insurance would have significantly cushioned the blow by 72 per cent,” Vaidyanathan said in the bank’s annual report for FY25. READ MORE
7:22 AM
Market rally boosts stocks of loss-making companies on turnaround hopes
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s stock market rally in the last few weeks lifted not just quality stocks but also those of loss-making companies that surged as much as 64 per cent. Analysts, however, remain cautious on such a spurt and suggest investors put money in stocks of companies where there is earnings visibility amid reasonable valuations.
In the NSE500 universe, 29 companies from Oil Electric to Swiggy reported losses for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4-FY25). However, 26 of those gave a positive return so far since April 1, while 17 counters beat the returns from the benchmark Nifty50, according to data compiled by Business Standard Research Bureau. READ MORE
7:15 AM
June retail inflation likely to have cooled further on food prices
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation rate is likely to have cooled further in June, thus remaining below the 4 per cent target of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a fifth consecutive month, giving the central bank wiggle room to focus on growth.
Economists reckon that the decline is on account of easing prices in various categories of goods, especially food items, and a favourable base effect.
In May, the retail inflation rate stood at a 75-month low of 2.82 per cent, while in June last year, it was 5.08 per cent.
The National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday will release the June CPI data.
In its last bimonthly meeting in June, the RBI had revised downwards its CPI inflation forecast for 2025-26 to 3.7 per cent, with the Q1 (April-June) inflation rate remaining as low as 2.9 per cent. READ MORE
7:13 AM
Apollo AyurVAID aims for 1,000 beds by 2028, eyes ₹500 crore turnover
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Apollo AyurVAID, one of the largest Ayurvedic hospital chains in India, aims to have 1,000 beds across the country by 2028, as it sees demand for Ayurvedic treatment rising.
The chain, which currently operates 12 hospitals and had 185 beds in operation by the end of FY25, handles around 40,000-42,000 patients annually. It is targeting 200,000 patients annually in the next five years, by which time the hospital chain aims to reach a ₹500 crore turnover.
Speaking to Business Standard, Rajiv Vasudevan, Founder, CEO, and MD of Apollo AyurVAID, said that the company is expanding in cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, and will have around 225 beds by the end of August. At present, most of its hospitals are 40-45 bed facilities. READ MORE
7:11 AM
HDFC Bank reduces MCLR by 30 bps to 8.80% across tenures, effective July 7
HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector lender, has reduced its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 30 basis points (bps), effective July 7.Accordingly, the bank's MCLR now ranges from 8.60 per cent to 8.80 per cent, with the overnight and one-month MCLR at 8.60 per cent; three-month MCLR at 8.65 per cent; six-month, one-year and two-year MCLR at 8.75 per cent. The three-year MCLR now stands at 8.80 per cent. READ MORE
7:06 AM
Anthem Biosciences expands manufacturing capacity ahead of ₹3,395-cr IPO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Anthem Biosciences, a contract research, development and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO), is scaling up its manufacturing footprint to meet rising global demand for fermentation-based active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and high-complexity custom synthesis projects, as it prepares to launch a Rs 3,395-crore initial public offering (IPO) next week.
The IPO, which is entirely an offer for sale, is scheduled to open for subscription from July 14 to July 16, with the anchor investor book opening on July 11. The price band has been set at Rs 540–570 per share, and the listing is expected on July 21. READ MORE
7:03 AM
Dabur India eyes double-digit CAGR by FY27-28 with wellness focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Homegrown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Dabur India is bullish on achieving a sustainable double-digit growth by FY27-28, stated the annual report released on Wednesday. This comes as the firm adopts a refreshed strategic vision.
Further, the company added that improving macroeconomic factors and forecast of a normal monsoon are some factors that will boost consumption.
In a letter to the shareholders, Chairman Mohit Burman said he remains optimistic about a sequential recovery in consumption trends in the new financial year. READ MORE
7:02 AM
Bank of Korea expectedly keeps rates steady at an almost three-year low
Stock Market LIVE Updates: South Korea’s central bank held its policy rate at 2.5 per cent, keeping it steady at an almost three-year low.
South Korea’s economy contracted by 0.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) in the first three months of this year due to weak construction activity and softening export growth, while it remained flat on an year on year basis.
South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.74 per cent, while the won strengthened marginally to trade at 1,372.48 against the dollar.
Source: CNBC
7:01 AM
Trump says 50% tariff on copper will begin August 1
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the 50 per cent tariff on copper imports, which he announced earlier on Tuesday, will begin on August 1.
The decision was made after he received a national security assessment, Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
“I am announcing a 50 per cent tariff on Copper, effective August 1, 2025, after receiving a robust National Security Assessment,” Trump wrote.
“Copper is necessary for Semiconductors, Aircraft, Ships, Ammunition, Data Centers, Lithium-ion Batteries, Radar Systems, Missile Defense Systems, and even, Hypersonic Weapons, of which we are building many. Copper is the second most used material by the Department of Defense.”
Source: CNBC
7:00 AM
US short-seller Viceroy Research calls Vedanta a 'financial zombie'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Vedanta Ltd declined 3.38 per cent on Wednesday after US-based short-seller Viceroy Research released a report accusing the group’s London-based parent, Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL), of running a “ponzi-like” structure. The report alleged widespread financial misconduct, accounting fraud, and rising insolvency risks across the Vedanta group.
The Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta group rejected the allegations, calling the report “a malicious combination of selective misinformation and baseless allegations”.
In an 87-page forensic report, Viceroy — disclosing a short position in Vedanta Resources’ debt —characterised the group as a “financial zombie” dependent on extracting unsustainable cash flows from Vedanta to service debt at the parent level. The report alleged that Vedanta’s balance sheet was being hollowed out through massive leverage, accounting trickery, and cash transfers masked as brand fees and inter-company loans. READ MORE
6:59 AM
ICICI Prudential AMC files IPO papers, Prudential Corp to sell 10% stake
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the markets regulator for an initial public offering estimated at ₹10,000 crore, one of the largest in the financial services sector.
The IPO will be entirely an offer for sale, with UK-based Prudential Corporation Holdings Ltd (PCHL) planning to divest a 10 per cent stake. Prudential currently holds 49 per cent in the joint venture, while the remaining 51 per cent is owned by ICICI Bank.
The offering, expected later this year, will mark the fifth IPO from the ICICI group and also the fifth by an asset management company in India. Previous ICICI group listings include ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, and ICICI Securities, which is now delisted. READ MORE
6:58 AM
Banks flush with funds but reluctant to pursue aggressive lending
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A few days back, a higher-rated PSU got a short term loan of ₹1,000 crore from a public sector lender at 6.10 per cent. While it is normal for better-rated entities to get a sweeter deal from lenders, this rate surprised many market observers as it would barely cover the bank’s cost of funds.
The reason for short term rates to fall this low is the huge surplus liquidity in the banking system, that has averaged ₹3 trillion since the start of June, and even topped ₹4 trillion on some days. And this is expected to persist over the next few months as banks’ cash reserve ratio (CRR) requirements are also to be reduced by 100 basis points (bps) in phases, starting September.
The CRR cuts would push liquidity levels to as high as ₹5 trillion by November-December, assuming neutral a impact from foreign exchange operations, reckoned Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC FIRST Bank. READ MORE
6:57 AM
Asian markets trade mixed
6:55 AM
Wall Street settles higher
