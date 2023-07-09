Sebi's new disclosure rules on single group exposure may hit about 100 FPIs

Close to 100 entities registered as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) could get impacted by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) tighter disclosure regime. Under the new framework cleared by Sebi’s board last month, FPIs with single group exposure of more than 50 per cent or holdings of more than Rs 25,000 crore in domestic equities have to furnish granular disclosures around their ownership, economic interest and names of persons in control.

An analysis of FPI shareholding by Prime Infobase shows, there are close to 100 FPIs who have single group exposure of 50 per cent or more. The total holdings of these FPIs stood at Rs 1.2 trillion at the end of March 2023 quarter. Furthermore, 51 FPIs had all their investments towards a single corporate group. Meanwhile, there were another five FPIs holding domestic shares worth more than Rs 25,000 crore.



The actual number of FPIs that could be impacted by Sebi’s new ruling will be higher, as this analysis is based on publicly disclosed data for NSE-listed companies. Hence, the names of only those FPIs holding more than 1 per cent stake are required to be disclosed.

However, not all FPIs that meet the threshold will be required to furnish additional details as Sebi has kept out entities such as sovereign funds, public retail funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs) from the ambit of the new stringent disclosure norms as there is no opacity around their ownership. For instance, the FPI with highest domestic equity holdings is Government of Singapore (GIC) at Rs 1.5 trillion. However, it will be exempt given it is a sovereign fund.



Experts say many FPIs could trip on the single group exposure condition. According to Prime Infobase, there are about six FPIs with between 75 per cent and 100 per cent exposure to the Adani group according to the March 2023 shareholding pattern. Their cumulative holdings stood at over Rs 30,000 crore. Hinduja, Religare, GMR and OP Jindal are some of the other corporates with FPI shareholders having high single group exposure, Prime Infobase data showed.

Experts said it will be interesting to see how their holdings have changed between March and June after Sebi proposed the new norms. To be sure, the new norms are yet to become effective. FPIs with high single group exposure will be given three months –down from six months proposed earlier—to provide additional disclosures from the date of notification. For those who don’t intend to furnish the disclosures will have to trim their exposure or face a freeze on their holdings.



“While the genuine FPIs who believe in India’s growth story may be expected to provide additional disclosures, however, one may not completely rule out the possibility of divestment by few FPIs who would be reluctant to disclose their beneficial owner,” said Harish Kumar, Partner, Luthra and Luthra Law Offices India.

Kumar added that a limited number of FPI will be impacted and the framework will not affect the entire FPI ecosystem.



“The number of FPIs impacted by the new rule could be higher as public disclosures are available only for FPIs holding at least 1 per cent stake in a single company. FPI investment is concentrated in top 100 stocks. Here the 1 per cent threshold is too high. There is a need for making it a value based threshold instead of percentage based disclosure,” said Pranav Haldea, managing director, Prime Database Group.

The stricter disclosure regime comes after the regulator hit a wall while trying to ascertain the end beneficiaries of about a dozen FPIs holding high stakes in the Adani group.