M-cap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms jump Rs 1.19 trn; Reliance leads

Six of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 1,19,763.25 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Limited and ITC emerging as the major gainers, driven by an overall positive trend in domestic equities.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 561.89 points or 0.86 per cent. The Sensex hit its all-time high of 65,898.98 on July 7.

The valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 57,338.56 crore to Rs 17,83,043.16 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

ITC added Rs 21,291.04 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 5,82,602.46 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of State Bank of India rallied Rs 18,697.06 crore to Rs 5,29,898.83 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services zoomed Rs 9,220.81 crore to Rs 12,16,890.72 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation climbed Rs 8,998.26 crore to Rs 6,62,702.30 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited advanced Rs 4,217.52 crore to Rs 6,33,532.04 crore.

However, the mcap of HDFC Bank fell by Rs 22,926.37 crore to Rs 9,28,657.99 crore.

HDFC's valuation eroded by Rs 9,782.7 crore to Rs 5,12,585.94 crore and that of Bharti Airtel went lower by Rs 5,219.66 crore to Rs 4,84,844.10 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys declined by Rs 1,638.41 crore to Rs 5,52,452.86 crore.

In the ranking of top-10, Reliance Industries continued to rule the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.