Home / Markets / News / M-cap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms jump Rs 1.19 trn; Reliance leads

M-cap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms jump Rs 1.19 trn; Reliance leads

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 561.89 points or 0.86 per cent. The Sensex hit its all-time high of 65,898.98 on July 7

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 57,338.56 crore to Rs 17,83,043.16 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2023 | 11:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Six of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 1,19,763.25 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Limited and ITC emerging as the major gainers, driven by an overall positive trend in domestic equities.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 561.89 points or 0.86 per cent. The Sensex hit its all-time high of 65,898.98 on July 7.

The valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 57,338.56 crore to Rs 17,83,043.16 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

ITC added Rs 21,291.04 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 5,82,602.46 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of State Bank of India rallied Rs 18,697.06 crore to Rs 5,29,898.83 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services zoomed Rs 9,220.81 crore to Rs 12,16,890.72 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation climbed Rs 8,998.26 crore to Rs 6,62,702.30 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited advanced Rs 4,217.52 crore to Rs 6,33,532.04 crore.

However, the mcap of HDFC Bank fell by Rs 22,926.37 crore to Rs 9,28,657.99 crore.

HDFC's valuation eroded by Rs 9,782.7 crore to Rs 5,12,585.94 crore and that of Bharti Airtel went lower by Rs 5,219.66 crore to Rs 4,84,844.10 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys declined by Rs 1,638.41 crore to Rs 5,52,452.86 crore.

In the ranking of top-10, Reliance Industries continued to rule the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

Also Read

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts

ITC Q4FY23 cigarette volume seen 13% up; Margin to see sharp yearly jump

ITC's FMCG revenue up 20% in FY23 as it aims to de-risk from tobacco biz

ITC increases stake in food brand Sproutlife to 39.42% for Rs 175 cr

ITC Q4FY23 net profit rises 21.1%, declares dividend of Rs 9.5/ share

Sebi's SCORES platform disposes of 3,079 complaints in June: Data

National Securities Depository files DRHP with Sebi to float IPO

IPO-bound Yatharth Hospital raises Rs 120 cr from institutional investors

Jack Ma-backed Ant to buy back shares at 70% lower valuation than at IPO

After strong Q1 performance, outlook remains robust for Titan Company

Topics :Sensexmarket capmarket capitalisationReliance Industries

First Published: Jul 09 2023 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story