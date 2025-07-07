Net losses of individual traders in F&O widen by 41% in FY25: Sebi study

Net losses incurred by individual traders in the equity derivatives segment have widened by 41 per cent in financial year 2024-25 compared to FY24, according to a report by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The market regulator’s new study showed that individual traders’ net losses rose to Rs 105,603 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 74,812 crore in FY24, after accounting for transaction costs. Over 91 per cent of traders made losses in the equity derivatives segment, broadly unchanged from the previous study.

The study included the top 13 stock brokers with a combined client base of around 96 lakh unique traders in the Futures and Options (F&O) segment.

ALSO READ: Jane Street crackdown: BSE stock faces 20% downside risk, charts suggest The number of unique individual traders in the segment declined from 61.4 lakh in the first quarter of FY25 to 42.7 lakh in the fourth quarter. The decline was also attributed to the rollout of new measures by the market regulator to curb speculation and hyperactivity in the F&O segment, including limiting weekly expiries and increasing lot sizes. “During the first three quarters of FY25, the aggregate net loss across individual traders and the average net loss per person were rising. However, it is seen that in FY25: Q4, there is a reduction in losses of individual traders,” noted Sebi.