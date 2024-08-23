Net SIP inflow data is not comparable with gross figures, says Amfi

The net systematic investment plan (SIP) inflow data is not comparable with the gross SIP inflow data, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) said on Friday.

While gross SIP inflows are the total inflows accumulated by mutual funds from SIP investors during the month, the net SIP inflow is adjusted for the redemptions from SIP accounts during the month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a media call, Venkat Chalasani, chief executive, Amfi, said that since the redeemed units were accumulated over several months or years, the net SIP inflows are not comparable with the gross inflows, which show the total SIP investments only for that particular month.