World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Gukesh vs Ding Game 14: Live action begins at 2:30 PM

The 2024 Chess World Championship has reached its climax with the 14th and final game between challenger Gukesh and reigning World Champion Ding Liren being played today at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.

The score is currently tied at 6.5-6.5 after a hard-fought draw in Game 13, and both players will be aiming to win the final game and secure the world champion title.

Gukesh, starting with black, will need to be cautious of Ding's attacking style, which could cost him the title. If the game ends in a draw, the contest will move to tiebreakers, starting on December 13.

What happens in case of a draw?

If the two grandmasters continue to be evenly matched in their intense battle, the final victor will be determined not by the length of the classical games, but by the intense pressure of faster time controls, where quick thinking and sharp instincts take precedence.

Points progression in the series: After Game 1: Gukesh 0-1 Liren After Game 2: Gukesh 0.5-1.5 Liren After Game 3: Gukesh 1.5-1.5 Liren After Game 4: Gukesh 2-2 Liren After Game 5: Gukesh 2.5-2.5 Liren After Game 6: Gukesh 3-3 Liren After Game 7: Gukesh 3.5-3.5 Liren After Game 8: Gukesh 4-4 Liren After Game 9: Gukesh 4.5-4.5 Liren After Game 10: Gukesh 5-5 Liren After Game 11: Gukesh 6-5 Liren After Game 12: Gukesh 6-6 Liren After Game 13: Gukesh 6.5-6.5 Liren In this decisive moment, the tiebreak system, designed by FIDE, will come into play. The chessboard will evolve into a fast-paced arena, demanding precision, focus, and mental resilience—an exhilarating conclusion to decide who will claim the title of chess world champion.

FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final Gukesh vs Ding Liren live telecast details

The live telecast for game 13 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will not be available in India.

FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final Gukesh vs Ding Liren live streaming details

Fans in India can catch the live streaming of game 13 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren on FIDE and Chess.com’s Twitch and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles.