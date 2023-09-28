Home / Markets / News / New investor registrations on NSE hits 10 million mark in last 8 months

New investor registrations on NSE hits 10 million mark in last 8 months

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 7:12 PM IST
Leading stock exchange NSE on Thursday said the number of new investor registrations reached 1 crore mark on its platform in the last eight months, taking the total to over 8 crore.

These new investor registrations are not restricted to top-tier cities and cities beyond top 100 accounted for 45 per cent of new investor registrations, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a statement.

"The eight crore unique PAN investors correspond approximately to around 5 crore unique households in India amounting to around 17 per cent households directly investing in the Indian stock market via the NSE's extensive nationwide network of trading members," it said.

Total number of unique client code accounts registered with the exchange was at 14.9 crore -- clients could register with more than one trading member and included all registrations done to date.

In terms of regions, states from northern part of India accounted for 43 per cent

towards the last 1 crore new investor registrations, followed by west (27 per cent) , south (17 per cent) and east (13 per cent).

The top cities include Delhi (including NCR) contributing to 7 per cent, followed by Mumbai (including Thane/Raigad) with 4.6 per cent, and Pune with 1.7 per cent.

The exchange said the growth in the number of participants can be attributed to the momentum observed in capital markets.

The benchmark equity index -- the Nifty 50 -- has given annualised returns of 22.66 per cent in the last three years and the Nifty 500 index has delivered annualised returns of 25 per cent in the same time (all returns as on September 26, this year).

According to the NSE, the first six months of the current financial year have seen 76 lakh new investor registrations. The number of new investor registrations stood at 1.3 crore in FY23, 1.9 crore in FY22 and 0.90 crore in FY21.

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

