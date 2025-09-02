NFO Alert! Bandhan MF launches Sector Leaders Index Fund: check key details

Bandhan BSE India Sector Leaders Index Fund: Bandhan Mutual Fund has launched the Bandhan BSE India Sector Leaders Index Fund, an open-ended equity scheme providing investors with exclusive access to leading companies across various economic sectors. The new fund offer ( Bandhan Mutual Fund has launched the Bandhan BSE India Sector Leaders Index Fund, an open-ended equity scheme providing investors with exclusive access to leading companies across various economic sectors. The new fund offer ( NFO ) will open on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 and close on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

According to the Scheme Information Document (SID), the performance of the scheme will be benchmarked against the BSE India Sector Leaders Index, which identifies the top three companies by market capitalisation from each of the 21 sectors within the BSE 500 Index.

According to the SID, the minimum investment during the NFO (New Fund Offer) period is ₹1,000 for lump sum investments, in multiples of ₹1 thereafter. For SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans), the minimum amount is ₹100, with at least six instalments. After the NFO, fresh purchases require a minimum investment of ₹1,000, also in multiples of ₹1. The minimum SIP amount increases to ₹500, while the minimum amount for SWP (Systematic Withdrawal Plan) is ₹200. The minimum redemption amount is ₹500 or the entire account balance, whichever is lower.

An exit load of 0.25 per cent will be charged if units are redeemed on or before 15 days from the allotment date. There will be no exit load for redemptions made after 15 days. The funds invested in the scheme will be at very high risk, as per the SID. Abhishek Jain, associate vice president for equity at Bandhan Mutual Fund, will be the designated fund manager for the scheme. Bandhan BSE India Sector Leaders Index Fund: Who should invest? According to the SID, the fund is suitable for investors seeking to create wealth over the long term and invest in equity and equity-related instruments belonging to the BSE India Sector Leaders Index. However, investors should consult their financial advisers if in doubt about whether the product is suitable for them.