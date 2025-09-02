Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates positive start for Sensex, Nifty; Asian markets trade high
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates positive start for Sensex, Nifty; Asian markets trade high

Sensex today | Stock Market Live Updates: markets in the Asia-Pacific region mostly rose as investors weighed the outcomes of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit held in Tianjin

September 2, 2025
Last Updated: Sep 02 2025 | 8:10 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, September 2, 2025: The benchmark Indian equity indices are likely to open on a positive note on Tuesday, as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures. Market sentiment will also be influenced by the weekly expiry of NSE contracts today, in line with the revised rules. Notably, the expiry of BSE contracts has been shifted to Thursday.    D-Street investors will also assess US President Donald Trump's announcement that India has offered to cut tariffs on US goods to “nothing.” In a post on Truth Social, he further said that New Delhi should have done so years ago.
 
Amid this, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading 19 points higher at 24,767 at 7:45 AM on Tuesday, indicating a flat to positive start.
 
On the global front, investors are eyeing the ISM Manufacturing and S&P Global Manufacturing PMI data from the US, as well as CPI data from the Eurozone.
 
Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region mostly rose as investors weighed the outcomes of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit held in Tianjin, although ongoing tariff uncertainty continued to weigh on sentiment. This followed a ruling by a US federal appeals court on Friday declaring most of Trump’s global tariffs illegal. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.31 per cent, South Korea's Kospi gained 0.45 per cent, China’s Shanghai Composite edged up 0.04 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.41 per cent.
 
Overnight in the US, Wall Street remained closed due to Labor Day 2025 celebrations.

In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹1,703.73 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹4,316.07 crore on Monday, September 1.

In the mainboard IPO segment, Amanta Healthcare IPO enters the second day of subscription. In the SME segment, Goel Construction Co IPO and Optivalue Tek Consulting IPO are launching today. Rachit Prints IPO also enters its second day of subscription, while the basis of allotment for Oval Projects Engineering IPO shares is expected to be finalized today.
 
Further, shares of Classic Electrodes (India), Shivashrit Foods, and Anondita Medicare will make their market debut today.
 
Abril Paper Tech IPO, Snehaa Organics IPO, and Sugs Lloyd IPO will close for subscription today. Meanwhile, NIS Management IPO and Globtier Infotech IPO are set to make their D-Street debut. 

Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday. Brent crude was trading up 0.56 per cent at $68.53 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading with gains of 1.58 per cent at $65.02 per barrel.
 
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top stocks to watch today

Ceat, BEL, United Breweries, UPL, Indraprastha Gas, NMDC, and NTPC Green are among the stocks to watch today, September 02, 2025.
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,05,890; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,26,100

The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,05,890, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,26,100.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Kotak Securities suggests betting on these two stocks today

Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities has recommended buying HDFC Life Insurance Company, and Aegis Logistics shares.
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: European bonds face volatility as Dutch pension reform nears €2 trn mark

There's a near €2 trillion ($2.3 trillion) upheaval coming for European bond markets to cap a 2025 already marked by tariff twists and turns, deficit worries and now a political crisis in France.
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil price edge higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday. Brent crude was trading up 0.56 per cent at $68.53 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading with gains of 1.58 per cent at $65.02 per barrel.
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region mostly rose as investors weighed the outcomes of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit held in Tianjin, although ongoing tariff uncertainty continued to weigh on sentiment. This followed a ruling by a US federal appeals court on Friday declaring most of Trump’s global tariffs illegal. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.31 per cent, South Korea's Kospi gained 0.45 per cent, China’s Shanghai Composite edged up 0.04 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.41 per cent.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Stay tuned to our LIVE blog for all the updates on markets, business, and the economy.
 
