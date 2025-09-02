Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates positive start for Sensex, Nifty; Asian markets trade high

Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, September 2, 2025: The benchmark Indian equity indices are likely to open on a positive note on Tuesday, as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures. Market sentiment will also be influenced by the weekly expiry of NSE contracts today, in line with the revised rules. Notably, the expiry of BSE contracts has been shifted to Thursday. D-Street investors will also assess US President Donald Trump's announcement that The benchmark Indian equity indices are likely to open on a positive note on Tuesday, as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures. Market sentiment will also be influenced by the weekly expiry of NSE contracts today, in line with the revised rules. Notably, the expiry of BSE contracts has been shifted to Thursday.D-Street investors will also assess US President Donald Trump's announcement that India has offered to cut tariffs on US goods to “nothing.” In a post on Truth Social, he further said that New Delhi should have done so years ago.

Amid this, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading 19 points higher at 24,767 at 7:45 AM on Tuesday, indicating a flat to positive start.

On the global front, investors are eyeing the ISM Manufacturing and S&P Global Manufacturing PMI data from the US, as well as CPI data from the Eurozone.

Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region mostly rose as investors weighed the outcomes of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit held in Tianjin, although ongoing tariff uncertainty continued to weigh on sentiment. This followed a ruling by a US federal appeals court on Friday declaring most of Trump’s global tariffs illegal. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.31 per cent, South Korea's Kospi gained 0.45 per cent, China’s Shanghai Composite edged up 0.04 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.41 per cent.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street remained closed due to Labor Day 2025 celebrations.

FII, DII data

In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹1,703.73 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹4,316.07 crore on Monday, September 1.

IPO corner

In the mainboard IPO segment , Amanta Healthcare IPO enters the second day of subscription. In the SME segment, Goel Construction Co IPO and Optivalue Tek Consulting IPO are launching today. Rachit Prints IPO also enters its second day of subscription, while the basis of allotment for Oval Projects Engineering IPO shares is expected to be finalized today.

Further, shares of Classic Electrodes (India), Shivashrit Foods, and Anondita Medicare will make their market debut today.