MobiKwik shares surge 15% after ADIA block deal; details inside

MobiKwik share price today, September 2, 2025: Shares of financial technology (fintech) player One MobiKwik Systems were trading higher on Tuesday, September 2. The company's stock climbed 15.24 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹273.60 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during intraday deals.

Mobikwik block deal

The upward movement comes on the heels of news that the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) had divested its entire stake in the company through block deals on Monday, September 1. Since the announcement, MobiKwik’s stock has surged by 24 per cent, recovering some ground after a recent decline.

Notably, ADIA offloaded 164.4 million equity shares, valued at ₹39.21 crore, at an average price of ₹238.45 per share, according to NSE block deal data. This represents 2.1 per cent of MobiKwik’s outstanding equity, aligning with ADIA’s stake in the company as per the shareholding pattern for Q1FY26. Since then, the stock has been steadily climbing, up 24 per cent in two days, after hitting a record low of ₹218.85 on August 29.

MobiKwik share price history

One MobiKwik Systems shares have climbed 24.81 per cent from their 52-week low of ₹219.20 per share on the NSE, touched on August 19, this year. The company's shares are currently nearly 60 per cent shy of their 52-week high of ₹698.30 per share on the NSE, which was scaled on December 26, 2024.

As of the last check, One MobiKwik Systems shares were quoted at ₹266.73 per share on the NSE, up 12.38 per cent from its previous close of ₹237.41 per share. A combined total of nearly 46.70 million equity shares of the fintech company, estimated to be valued at around ₹1,328 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE so far today.

One MobiKwik Systems went public earlier in December 2024. The company’s shares listed at ₹442.25 on the BSE and ₹440 on the NSE, compared to the IPO issue price of ₹279 on December 18, 2024. The company’s shares are currently 39 per cent down from their listing price on the NSE, and nearly ₹3 shy of their IPO issue price.

For the year-to-date, One MobiKwik Systems has exhibited a decline of 55 per cent, in contrast to the Nifty50 benchmark, which has advanced 3.6 per cent during the same period.

Mobikwik Q1FY25 results

During Q1FY26, the company's consolidated loss widened to ₹41.9 crore compared to a loss of ₹6.6 crore in the same period last year. The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹271.3 crore, down 20.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹342.2 crore in Q1 FY25. The fintech company's total expenses were ₹312.8 crore during Q1FY26, compared with ₹343.6 crore in the same period last year.