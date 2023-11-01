Home / Markets / News / Nifty Auto, FMCG indices trading range-bound; check breakout levels here

Nifty Auto, FMCG indices trading range-bound; check breakout levels here

A closing above 51,480 for Nifty FMCG index would indicate a potential surge in buying activities, encouraging traders to consider selling near this mark

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
Web Exclusive

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 8:20 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Nifty FMCG Index: Range-Bound with Clear Boundaries
The Nifty FMCG Index is displaying a range-bound behavior on the charts, characterised by robust resistance at 51,480 and essential support at 50,500.

A closing price above 51,480 would indicate a potential surge in buying activities, encouraging traders to consider selling near this mark. Conversely, when the index nears the crucial support level of 50,500, buying becomes a strategic move. The market's confined movement within this narrow range demands a cautious approach.

Traders are advised to make the most of price fluctuations within this established range while awaiting a definitive breakout. 

Nifty Auto Index: Sideways Movement Indicates Patience is Key
In a similar vein, The Nifty Auto Index has been moving sideways for an extended period, establishing a range between 16,665 and 15,715.

Any trade occurring above or below this range would serve as a significant trigger, indicating a potential directional shift in the market. If the index breaches either boundary, the next expected support levels on the charts are 15,480 and 15,125, while the resistance levels are set at 16,880 and 17,140.

Given this scenario, the most prudent trading strategy is to exercise patience and wait for a breakout in either direction. Acting upon the violation of this established trend provides traders with a clear signal to enter the market.


===========================
Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.

Also Read

Jamna Auto, Tata Power flash bullish breakout signals on charts

Scammers target WhatsApp users with phishing calls from foreign shores

Sensex extends rally to eighth day, ends 242 pts up; Auto, IT stocks shine

Nifty FMCG, Auto indices likely to underperform in near-term, show charts

Auto, metal, FMCG shares lift Sensex 119 pts up; Broader markets outshine

Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, L&T, Tata Motors, Ethos, Blue Jet, Mankind

Stock Market Live: Japanese stocks lead gains in Asia; US futures dip

GNFC, Canara Bank strong on charts; top technical picks by HDFC Securities

Sebi provides option for InVITs to meet public unitholding requirement

Sebi confirms market ban on 22 entities in stock manipulation case

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MarketsStock callsTrading strategiesNifty FMCGNifty AutoMarket Outlook

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 8:14 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni

'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menu

Inzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last day

Siddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K Singh

Onion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre

Next Story