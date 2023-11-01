Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Sensex drops 200 pts; L&T slips 3% from day's high
LiveNew Update

Stock Market Live: Sensex drops 200 pts; L&T slips 3% from day's high

Stock market LIVE on November 1, 2023: Bharti Airtel led losses, down over 1 per cent.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 10:19 AM IST
Stock Market Live: Equity benchmark indices opened with cuts but soon turned flat on Wednesday ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later today. At open, the BSE Sensex fell 170 points to 63,704, and the NSE Nifty50 slipped 44 points to 19,035.
L&T, M&M, ITC and Wipro were among the few holding gains on the Sensex, while Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy's and Cipla were the top Nifty gainers.
On the flip side, Bharti Airtel led losses, down 1.3 per cent on reporting a 37.5 per cent YoY drop in Q2 consolidated net profit. JSW Steel, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Asian Paints were the other frontline losers.
The broader markets were mixed. The BSE MidCap index was flat, while the SmallCap pocket was up 0.3 per cent.  
Among sectors, Nifty Realty was up 1.5 per cent, Auto, FMCG pockets were the other gainers, while the rest held losses.

Key Events

9:50 AM

ALERT:: Bajaj Auto records highest ever domestic monthly sales in October; stock up 1%

9:24 AM

Broader markets :: Most indices swim in green; MidCap index dips 0.13%

9:22 AM

Sectoral trends :: Cyclicals under pressure; Bank, IT, Metal indices fall up to 0.6%

9:19 AM

Sensex Heatmap :: Bulls and Bears tussle on index; L&T rises 1%, Airtel slips

9:18 AM

Opening Bell :: Nifty gives up 19,050

9:16 AM

Opening Bell :: Sensex declines over 150 pts in early deals

9:09 AM

Pre-Open session :: Nifty stays below 19,100

9:08 AM

Pre-Open session :: Sensex slips marginally in pre-market deals

9:03 AM

Currency check :: Rupee opens at 83.27/$ vs last close of 83.26/$

8:56 AM

WATCH :: Should you subscribe to the Mamaearth IPO?

8:49 AM

Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, L&T, Tata Motors, Ethos, Blue Jet, Mankind

8:25 AM

Gift Nifty cues :: Index down 27 points at 19,131

8:20 AM

What Fed officials are saying about rising bond yield

8:14 AM

ALERT :: Yemen declares war against Israel

8:00 AM

Micro stocks shine in China's flagging share market

7:46 AM

Here’s everything to expect from the Fed’s policy

10:19 AM

ALERT:: Escorts Kubota monthly sales dip 9% in Oct; stock drops 3%


10:10 AM

ALERT:: Steel Strips Oct sales grow by 18% YoY; stock up 2%


10:02 AM

ALERT:: Praj Industries Q2 net jumps 30%; stock down 1%

Praj Industries today reported 29.7 per cent surge in Q2 consolidated net at Rs 62.40 crore, while operating income was up 0.2 per cent at Rs 882.40 crore.


9:55 AM

ALERT:: Navin Fluorine down 0.7% post Q2 results

Navin Fluorine revenue increased 12.5 per cent YoY to Rs 472 crore. Profit was up 4.8 per cent at Rs 60.6 crore.


9:50 AM

ALERT:: Bajaj Auto records highest ever domestic monthly sales in October; stock up 1%


9:46 AM

ALERT:: Tata Consumer up 0.5% post Q2 results

Tata Consumer reported flat YoY growth in Q2 profit at Rs 359.2 crore. This was up 1.1 per cent over last year.


9:41 AM

Market Check:: Sensex recoups opening losses, now flat


9:38 AM

ALERT:: Mankind Pharma down 2% after reporting 21% YoY growth in profit

Mankind Pharma Q2 net rose 21 per cent YoY to Rs 511 crore. Revenue was up 12 per cent at Rs 2,708 crore. 


9:35 AM

ALERT:: Jindal Steel tanks 6% despite 6-fold jump in Q2 profit

Jindal Steel on Tuesday reported a higher-than-expected Q2 profit. Consolidated net profit surged more than six-fold to Rs 1,390 crore.

 

9:32 AM

ALERT:: L&T up 0.5% in a weak market post Q2 results

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 44.6 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit in the Sept quarter (Q2FY24). Net sales rose 19 per cent on-year to Rs 51,024 crore.

 

9:26 AM

Bharti Airtel down over 1% post Q2 results

>> Hurt by a one-time charge, Bharti Airtel reported a 37.5 per cent YoY drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,340.7 crore for Q2.   

9:24 AM

Broader markets :: Most indices swim in green; MidCap index dips 0.13%

9:22 AM

Sectoral trends :: Cyclicals under pressure; Bank, IT, Metal indices fall up to 0.6%

9:21 AM

Nifty Losers :: Airtel sheds over 1%, JSW Steel, Axis Bank follow

9:20 AM

Nifty Gainers :: L&T, Bajaj Auto, BPCL add 1% each

9:19 AM

Sensex Heatmap :: Bulls and Bears tussle on index; L&T rises 1%, Airtel slips

9:18 AM

Opening Bell :: Nifty gives up 19,050

9:16 AM

Opening Bell :: Sensex declines over 150 pts in early deals

9:12 AM

ALERT :: Most commodities start trade with negative bias on MCX

9:09 AM

Pre-Open session :: Nifty stays below 19,100

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 7:26 AM IST

