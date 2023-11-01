Stock Market Live: Sensex drops 200 pts; L&T slips 3% from day's high

Stock Market Live: Equity benchmark indices opened with cuts but soon turned flat on Wednesday ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later today. At open, the BSE Sensex fell 170 points to 63,704, and the NSE Nifty50 slipped 44 points to 19,035.

L&T, M&M, ITC and Wipro were among the few holding gains on the Sensex, while Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy's and Cipla were the top Nifty gainers.

On the flip side, Bharti Airtel led losses, down 1.3 per cent on reporting a 37.5 per cent YoY drop in Q2 consolidated net profit. JSW Steel, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Asian Paints were the other frontline losers.

The broader markets were mixed. The BSE MidCap index was flat, while the SmallCap pocket was up 0.3 per cent.

Among sectors, Nifty Realty was up 1.5 per cent, Auto, FMCG pockets were the other gainers, while the rest held losses.