Nifty Auto near overbought zone, Nifty IT seen rangebound: Check key levels

Nifty Auto: Caution needed as resistance nears and indicators signal overbought conditions

The Nifty Auto Index, with last close at 19,227, is displaying a bullish trend on short-term charts.

However, caution is warranted in the near term as the index approaches its resistance levels, accompanied by several technical indicators signaling overbought conditions.

The identified resistance levels are anticipated around 19,350 and 19,550. Traders and investors should be prepared for potential profit booking and selling pressure either at the current market price or on any upward movement.

Support levels on the charts are expected around 18,870. A close below this level could trigger panic selling, leading to the next support levels at 18,500 and 18,250.

It's crucial to note that 18,870 should be considered a strict stoploss for all bullish positions, as a breach of this level might indicate a shift in the current bullish trend.

Given the proximity to resistance levels and the overbought signals from technical indicators, market participants are advised to exercise caution.

Monitoring the price action around the identified support and resistance levels will be crucial for making informed trading decisions.

Traders should be prepared for potential price reversals, and implementing risk management strategies, such as placing stoploss orders, is recommended to mitigate potential losses.

In summary, while the short-term trend remains bullish, traders should exercise caution as the index approaches resistance levels.

Implementing risk management strategies and closely monitoring support and resistance levels will be essential for navigating potential market movements.

Nifty IT: Range-bound conditions call for cautious trading strategies

The Nifty IT index, with last close at 36,638, is exhibiting range-bound behavior on the charts with identified levels at 37,400 on the upper side and 36,350 on the lower side.

A close above or below this range is expected to provide a trigger for the next directional move. For risk-taking traders, the recommended strategy is to buy near the support levels and sell near the resistance levels within the established range.

However, a crucial aspect of this approach is maintaining a strict stoploss based on the breakout level, determined on a closing basis.

This strategy allows for capitalizing on short-term fluctuations while safeguarding against potential reversals.

On the other hand, conservative traders are advised to exercise patience and wait for a confirmed breakout from the established range before initiating positions.

This approach ensures participation in a more secure market environment, minimizing the risks associated with false breakouts.

In the event of an upward breakout beyond 37,400, the subsequent resistance levels on the charts are anticipated at 37,775 and 38,150.

Conversely, a breakdown below 36,350 could lead to support levels at 36,100 and 35,725. In conclusion, the current range-bound conditions in the NIFTY IT Index call for strategic adaptability.

Traders need to carefully monitor the index's behavior within the established range and be prepared to adjust their positions based on confirmed breakout signals.

Implementing risk management measures remains critical to navigate potential market uncertainties effectively.