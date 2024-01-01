Home / Markets / News / Nifty50, Bank Nifty overbought on charts; check key levels for this week

Nifty50, Bank Nifty overbought on charts; check key levels for this week

Technical indicators such as RSI, Stochastic, and MACD are signaling an overbought condition on near-term charts for the Nifty50, says Ravi Nathani

Web Exclusive
Ravi Nathani Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 7:52 AM IST
Nifty Index Weekly Analysis and Trading Strategy

The Nifty Index, currently at 21731, is poised for a trading range in the upcoming week, fluctuating between 21850 and 21600. The market's decisive move above or below these levels will act as a trigger, indicating the potential direction of the trend.

Support levels for the week are anticipated at 21436, 21150, 20950, and 20800, providing critical points for traders to monitor.

Conversely, resistance levels are projected around 21900, 22000, and 22200, presenting barriers to upward movements.

Technical indicators such as RSI, Stochastic, and MACD are signaling an overbought condition on near-term charts. Thus, the recommended trading strategy is to sell on upward movements, given the anticipation of a pullback in the short term.

This approach aligns with the identified overbought conditions, allowing traders to capitalize on potential downward corrections while managing risks associated with extended market conditions.

Traders are advised to closely monitor the support and resistance levels, using them as key reference points for making informed trading decisions.

Additionally, the cautionary approach of selling on rallies provides a prudent strategy in response to the current technical signals.

As the market unfolds, traders can adapt their positions based on the confirmed direction of the trend, enhancing their ability to navigate the dynamic nature of the financial markets.

Nifty Bank Index Weekly Analysis and Trading Strategy

The Nifty Bank Index, currently standing at 48292, is anticipated to undergo a trading range during the upcoming week, oscillating between 48600 and 48000.

Significant moves above or below these levels will serve as triggers, influencing the potential direction of the market.

Support levels for the week are expected within the range of 47590 to 47536 and 47064 to 46881, presenting crucial levels for traders to monitor.

On the flip side, resistance levels are projected within the range of 48760 to 48815 and 49336 to 49525, marking zones where upward movements might encounter barriers.

Technical indicators like RSI and Stochastic are signaling an overbought condition on near-term charts. In response to this, the recommended trading strategy is to sell on upward movements, given the expectation of a pullback in the short term.

This strategy aligns with the identified overbought conditions, enabling traders to capitalize on potential downward corrections while managing risks associated with extended market conditions.

Traders are advised to closely observe the support and resistance levels, utilizing them as crucial reference points for making well-informed trading decisions.

Selling on rallies provides a cautious approach in response to the current technical signals.

As the market unfolds, traders can adjust their positions based on the confirmed direction of the trend, enhancing their ability to navigate the dynamic nature of the financial markets.

Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 7:50 AM IST

