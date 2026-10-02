Nifty earnings lag GDP growth and weighing on equities, shows data

Business Standard’s analysis examined the relationship between Nifty 50 earnings per share (EPS) growth and GDP growth. Historically, over the last 20 years, EPS growth has generally tracked at twice the rate of GDP growth. If nominal GDP grows at 8 per cent, EPS growth should ideally reach 16 per cent. Excluding the Covid-19 years, however, this relationship normalises, with EPS growth running at roughly 1x GDP growth. Since June 2023, both nominal GDP growth and EPS growth have matched each other at 10 per cent.
Markets see economic growth shifting away from largecaps towards mid and smallcaps. They are pricing earnings at 1x GDP growth; at a 19.2x price-to-earnings (PE) multiple, they are factoring in an EPS growth rate of 11 per cent — lower than the nominal GDP growth rate of 12.6 per cent. Over the last four years, largecap earnings are up 16 per cent, midcaps 20 per cent, and small caps 14 per cent.