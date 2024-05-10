Home / Markets / News / Nifty Energy on decline, Nifty Pharma range bound: Know what charts suggest

Nifty Energy on decline, Nifty Pharma range bound: Know what charts suggest

The Nifty Energy Index, currently priced at 38,458.00, is displaying a downward trend in the near term according to the charts

market decline nse bse stock market
Web Exclusive
Illustration: Ajay kumar Mohanty
Ravi Nathani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 6:32 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Energy Index

The Nifty Energy Index, currently priced at 38,458.00, is displaying a downward trend in the near term according to the charts. In light of this trend, the optimal trading strategy would be to consider selling positions at the current market price (CMP) or to wait for a correction to complete. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


If the index price is trading below 37,000, it suggests a favourable opportunity to buy the index on dips. Traders should set a strict stop-loss order at 36,900 on a closing basis to manage risk effectively in case the price moves against expectations. 

On the upside, resistance levels to watch for are at 37,500, 38,000, and 38,300. These levels may act as barriers to upward price movement and could be potential areas to consider taking profits or exiting long positions. 

By following this trading strategy, traders can take advantage of the prevailing downward trend in the Nifty Energy Index. However, it's essential to remain vigilant and adapt the strategy as per evolving market conditions and price movements.

Nifty Pharma Index

The Nifty Pharma Index, currently trading at 18,437.05, is exhibiting a range-bound pattern on the charts. The identified range spans from 19,400 to 18,200. Until there is a decisive breakout above or below this range, traders are advised to exercise caution and wait for clearer signals. 

In such a scenario, the optimal trading strategy would be to remain patient and await a confirmed breakout. Traders may choose to refrain from initiating new positions until there is a clear direction indicated by the market. 

For more aggressive traders willing to take on additional risk, there may be opportunities to buy near the lower end of the range (18,200) and sell near the upper end (19,400). However, it's crucial to exercise caution and employ strict risk management practices, such as setting stop-loss orders, to mitigate potential losses. 

By adhering to this trading strategy, traders can navigate the range-bound conditions of the Nifty Pharma Index prudently and position themselves effectively for potential breakout opportunities while managing risk appropriately.

Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views are his own. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.

Also Read

Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma: 'Sell on rise' as charts suggest likely pullback

Downtrend on charts for Nifty FMCG, Nifty Pharma: Check key levels

Near-term weakness likely for Nifty Pharma, Energy: Check trading strategy

Nifty Energy, Pharma reaching near resistance levels; Check how to trade

Nifty50, Bank Nifty overbought on charts; check key levels for this week

Sebi proposes to cut trading size of privately placed InvITs to Rs 25 lakh

Sebi proposes easing disclosure rules for non-convertible securities

Investors' wealth eroded by Rs 7.34 trn as Sensex tanks over 1,000 points

Sebi weighs mandatory direct securities payout to client's account

Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg lead Magnificent Seven insider stock sales

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock callsStock CallNifty PharmaTrading strategiesMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: May 10 2024 | 6:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story